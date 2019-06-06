This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Late VAR drama as Jesse Lingard goal ruled out by inches

England and Netherlands both had nervy moments in the second half of the Nations League semi-finals.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 6 Jun 2019, 9:53 PM
51 minutes ago 4,870 Views 10 Comments
An image of the offside call.
THERE WAS DRAMA in tonight’s Nations League semi-final, as Jesse Lingard looked to have scored the winning goal.

With the game finely balanced at 1-1, the Man United player finished clinically, after a defence-splitting pass from Ross Barkley.

However, the England fans’ joyous celebrations were ultimately cut short.

After lengthy consultation with the Video Assistant Replay, the referee deemed the ‘goal’ to be marginally offside and thus ruled it out.

Shortly thereafter, it was England’s turn to have a nervy moment.

There were two penalty appeals in the same Dutch attack, with claims that the ball hit the hand of both John Stones and Ben Chilwell, but the referee ultimately chose not to award a spot kick.

