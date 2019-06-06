Late VAR drama as Jesse Lingard goal ruled out by inches

An image of the offside call.

THERE WAS DRAMA in tonight’s Nations League semi-final, as Jesse Lingard looked to have scored the winning goal.

With the game finely balanced at 1-1, the Man United player finished clinically, after a defence-splitting pass from Ross Barkley.

However, the England fans’ joyous celebrations were ultimately cut short.

After lengthy consultation with the Video Assistant Replay, the referee deemed the ‘goal’ to be marginally offside and thus ruled it out.

Shortly thereafter, it was England’s turn to have a nervy moment.

There were two penalty appeals in the same Dutch attack, with claims that the ball hit the hand of both John Stones and Ben Chilwell, but the referee ultimately chose not to award a spot kick.

