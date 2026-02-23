'Not good enough' – frustration over venue changes for league games over the weekend

THE ROSCOMMON LADIES manager says “it’s not good enough” that his side’s LGFA Division 3 league clash with Down was refixed for a 4G pitch at less than 24 hours’ notice last weekend.

“There’s no way on earth a men’s inter-county team would accept that,” Finbar Egan told The 42 on Monday.

Sunday’s game was originally scheduled for a 1pm throw-in at Páirc Esler in Newry. However, the venue was deemed unplayable, resulting in the game being moved to a 4G astroturf pitch in Cherryvale, Belfast.

Down won the game by 1-12 to 2-6, inflicting a first defeat of the campaign on Roscommon in the process, but Egan was more concerned by the standard of the facilities at the alternative venue, with no flags, dugouts or ambulance service provided.

Egan said that three of his players needed treatment for injuries, which he attributed to the surface, including one who suffered a setback following her recent return from a serious knee injury.

Earlier this year, the Kilkenny hurlers refused to play a Walsh Cup game against Westmeath after manager Derek Lyng said the St Loman’s 3G pitch at Dovida Lakepoint Park was “not fit for purpose.” Egan has similar feelings about the use of such artificial surfaces for Ladies football.

“A lot of players are reluctant to play on astroturf pitches, and especially with knee injuries and girls, there’s a higher percentage of them [that] occur on astroturf pitches than on regular grass pitches.

“I wish we hadn’t played it. Hindsight is 20-20, but I would be much happier now if we’d conceded the game and not played. We’d be a lot better off at this stage.”

The Roscommon squad stayed overnight in Dundalk in preparation for the game and were informed of the venue change on Saturday evening, along with a new throw-in time of 2pm.

They departed from their accommodation at 11.20am, but confusion regarding the new pitch’s Eircode resulted in the team arriving just 40 minutes before throw-in.

“We wasted about 25 to 30 minutes driving around Belfast,” Egan continues.

“The bus had to park on the main road. We had to take all our stuff into the dressing rooms.

“The girl who did her knee had to be carried off by players, sat at the side of the pitch in the pouring rain. We had coats for her, but this is a National League match.

“A lot of effort has gone in from the players. We’ve got girls travelling to train three times a week, and we’re not providing facilities for players’ safety.”

Egan stressed that he does not want to blame Down LGFA and believes that “everyone in Down is doing their best”, but he hopes that lessons will be learned for similar incidents in the future.

“I think somewhere along the lines, the LGFA have to come in and say, ‘Well, listen, if there isn’t a proper grass pitch available, you’ve got to travel, or refix the game.

“Now, with the weather, it’s very hard to get pitches. There’s three girls not at work today because of yesterday’s match. I’m not trying to cause controversy. What I would like to see is that if two grass pitches are not available on the day, the match is either postponed or moved to the opposing county, if they can provide a grass pitch.

“It’s just not good enough. There’s no way on earth a men’s inter-county team would accept that. I thought things had moved on a bit from that.”

Following an inquiry from The 42, the LGFA provided the following statement:

“The LGFA has regulations in place to govern venue changes and the use of all-weather pitches. We commend all our county boards for their efforts in securing playable pitches during the recent adverse weather conditions, and across 68 games, we have had two postponements to date.

“We will continue to navigate the challenges that arise and take on board any feedback that comes our way.”

The 42 also contacted Down LGFA for comment but have not received a response at time of publication.

A similar incident took place in the camogie league over the weekend. Saturday’s Division 1B meeting between Clare and Wexford was moved from Clareabbey to Meelick, with the hosts winning the tie 0-15 to 0-9.

However, photos of the pitch in Meelick showed the surface to be in poor condition before throw-in.

The 42 understands that Meelick is a pitch that is accepted by the Camogie Association as a venue for competitive inter-county games, and the grounds were also deemed playable for the game following a pitch inspection.

The 42 contacted Clare camogie for comment but did not receive a response at time of publication.