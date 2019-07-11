This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Koscielny 'refuses' to go on Arsenal's pre-season tour amid Ligue 1 links

The Gunners released a statement confirming their captain is not travelling to America with the squad.

By The42 Team Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 11:06 AM
The French defender was due to travel with Arsenal today.
Image: Nigel French
Image: Nigel French

ARSENAL CAPTAIN LAURENT Koscielny has ‘refused’ to travel with the Gunners on their pre-season tour of America amid reports linking him with a move back to Ligue 1. 

The French defender is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates and Arsenal have today said Koscielny has acted against the club’s ‘clear instructions’ by not travelling with the rest of the squad. 

According to media reports in France, the 33-year-old — who has been with Arsenal since 2010 — is the subject of interest from a number of Ligue 1 clubs, including Bordeaux. 

Unai Emery’s side begin their four-game tour of the US against Colorado Rapids on 16 July. 

“Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel to the US for our pre-season tour,” an Arsenal statement read.

“We are very disappointed by Laurent’s actions, which are against our clear instructions.

“We hope to resolve this matter and will not be providing any further comment at this time.” 

