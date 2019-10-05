Watch: Argentina's Lavanini sent off for nasty high hit on Farrell

FOR THE SECOND week running, England’s Owen Farrell was on the end of a nasty high tackle as Argentina second row Tomas Lavanini saw red in this morning’s World Cup Pool C clash.

After USA flanker John Quill received the tournament’s first red card last weekend for his tackle on the England captain, Nigel Owens was left with no option but to send Lavanini off in Tokyo on Saturday morning.

Lavanini, who has a poor disciplinary record, hit Farrell directly on the head with his left shoulder in the 17th minute, with England leading 5-3 at the time.

“We have clear foul play,” referee Owens said.

“We have clear contact with the head. There’s a shoulder to the head. I am not seeing enough of a mitigation in my view — the player has not come down a considerable amount of height for the tackler to avoid a red card.”

18: Red Card!



"Clear foul play, clear contact to the head. I am not seeing enough mitigation"



Argentina are down to 14 as Tomas Lavanini is sent off for a high tackle on Owen Farrell.



LIVE now on eir sport 1! #RWC2019 #ENGvARG pic.twitter.com/JVNY8Ws9MQ — eir Sport (@eirSport) October 5, 2019 Source: eir Sport /Twitter

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!