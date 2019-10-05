This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 5 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Watch: Argentina's Lavanini sent off for nasty high hit on Farrell

Nigel Owens had no option but to brandish red to the Pumas second row.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 5 Oct 2019, 10:35 AM
25 minutes ago 2,329 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4838407
Nigel Owens dishes out the punishment.
Image: Christophe Ena
Nigel Owens dishes out the punishment.
Nigel Owens dishes out the punishment.
Image: Christophe Ena

FOR THE SECOND week running, England’s Owen Farrell was on the end of a nasty high tackle as Argentina second row Tomas Lavanini saw red in this morning’s World Cup Pool C clash.

After USA flanker John Quill received the tournament’s first red card last weekend for his tackle on the England captain, Nigel Owens was left with no option but to send Lavanini off in Tokyo on Saturday morning.

Lavanini, who has a poor disciplinary record, hit Farrell directly on the head with his left shoulder in the 17th minute, with England leading 5-3 at the time. 

“We have clear foul play,” referee Owens said.

“We have clear contact with the head. There’s a shoulder to the head. I am not seeing enough of a mitigation in my view — the player has not come down a considerable amount of height for the tackler to avoid a red card.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie