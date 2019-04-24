This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 25 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lazio gain revenge on AC Milan and secure Coppa Italia final spot

Joaquin Correa’s second-half goal was the difference between the sides.

By The42 Team Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 10:36 PM
1 hour ago 1,092 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4605923
Lazio forward Joaquin Correa.
Lazio forward Joaquin Correa.
Lazio forward Joaquin Correa.

LAZIO GAINED REVENGE by beating AC Milan 1-0 to clinch their place in the Coppa Italia final just 11 days after a fractious defeat against their Serie A rivals, who knocked them out of the cup last season.

Milan’s 1-0 victory at Stadio Olimpico put them in the driving seat to finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League this season but Joaquin Correa’s second-half strike delivered a win that could hardly taste sweeter for Simone Inzaghi’s side.

The visitors edged a high-octane first half and then stepped up a gear after the interval, laying siege to Pepe Reina’s goal before Correa slid the ball between the goalkeeper’s legs.

The Rossoneri’s Franck Kessie and Tiemoue Bakayoko angered Lazio’s fans with their celebrations after winning in Rome, but the bragging rights swung the other way as Inzaghi’s men set up a final against Fiorentina or Atalanta.

The two sides launched gung-ho into a full blooded contest and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic hobbled off in some pain having gone over awkwardly on his ankle, before team-mate Ciro Immobile turned smartly on the edge of the box and drilled a low shot into Reina’s midriff.

At the other end Lucas Leiva’s poor clearance allowed Calabria to rattle a dangerous bouncing effort towards goal that Thomas Strakosha had to dive to parry around the post.

Calabria then limped out of the game after pulling up with a muscle strain and both Bastos and Correa missed golden chances for Lazio towards the end of a frenetic first half.

Lucas sent a wonderful effort curling towards goal as Lazio pressed early in the second half but Reina made an equally spectacular save before Bastos headed wide from the ensuing corner.

The opener came from a blistering counter-attack, Immobile bursting over the half-way line and feeding Correa who bore down on goal before nutmegging Reina with a nonchalant finish.

Substitute Patrick Cutrone thought he had headed an equaliser 15 minutes from time but an offside flag was correctly raised against him.

Felipe Caicedo had a penalty appeal waved away at the other end after he was felled by Reina, but one goal proved to be enough for Lazio.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie