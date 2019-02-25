This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Arkle favourite to miss Cheltenham after being ruled out for the rest of the season

Le Richebourg had impressed in two recent wins at Leopardstown.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 25 Feb 2019, 10:22 AM
1 hour ago 1,064 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4511574

THE FAVOURITE FOR the Arkle Challenge Trophy at Cheltenham has been ruled out for the rest of the season after it was announced this morning that Le Richebourg has suffered an injury.

Mark Walsh on Le Richebourg wins The Frank Ward Solicitors Arkle Novice Steeplechase Mark Walsh on board Le Richebourg wins the Arkle Novice Steeplechase in February. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Trainer Joseph O’Brien revealed there was concern about Le Richebourg on Saturday and ‘further investigations this morning’ confirmed the nature of the injury.

“He worked routinely on Saturday, but we weren’t happy with him afterwards and further investigations this morning have revealed that he has picked up an injury that rules him out for the rest of the season,” stated O’Brien in his blog for Betfair.

“It is very disappointing for everyone here, as he has been brilliant all season and we were very much looking forward to seeing him in action at Cheltenham. We hope that he will return to the track next season and pick up where he left off.”

Charlie Swan, Joseph O'Brien and Mark Walsh after winning The Frank Ward Solicitors Arkle Novice Steeplechase with Le Richebourg Charlie Swan, Joseph O'Brien and Mark Walsh after Le Richebourg's victory in February.

Le Richebourg had been in terrific form recently with Mark Walsh on board for a pair of victories at Leopardstown. In December the 3/1 shot won the Racing Post Novice Steeplechase at the Christmas Festival and then won out three weeks ago in the Dublin Racing Festival when justifying favouritism in the Arkle Novice Steeplechase.

