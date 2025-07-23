Advertisement
The Football Family

A new era for The League of Millionaires?

David Sneyd and Shane Keegan talk all things League of Ireland finance.
1.47pm, 23 Jul 2025

The42.ie / YouTube

A DEEP DIVE into the financial side of the League of Ireland took place between David Sneyd and Shane Keegan on this week’s episode of The Football Family podcast, The 42′s subscriber exclusive football show.

The lads discussed the potential money on offer to Irish clubs in Europe, the financial monster that Bohemians have become thanks to commercial revenue, the monetary value of winning the FAI Cup, and the LOI’s sustainability.

Get the entire podcast episode below for in-depth League of Ireland chat and more!

 

