FAI seek annual €4.45m in State funding for academies, rising to €8m after two years

THE FAI ARE to seek €4.45 million a year in State funding for academies over an initial two-year period.

This sum will then increase to €8m by year three, the money bringing with it 81 new full-time jobs done by those tasked with developing the next generation of Irish footballers.

Clubs in the League of Ireland were this morning presented with the Academies Investment Proposal that officials hope can help transform the future of the professional game in this country.

The 32-page document, seen by The 42, has laid out their approach to State funding in three phases should they be successful in next month’s Budget.

In the initial ‘ramp up phase’, a minimum amount of €4.45m in years one and two is being sought, spread equally throughout the country and enough for each academy to have a minimum of three full-time roles.

They will be Academy Director, Head of Coaching and Academy Administrator.

The document states that by the end up to 340 full and part time positions will be created in LOI academies with the value to exchequer north of €20m per year.

Phase two of the plan is the ‘Full Funding’ stage, whereby scale of funding for each academy will be determined by the categorisation.

A figure of €8m per year is being sought with 81 full-time positions expected.

Finally there is the ‘Ramp Down’ phase, with the proposal explaining how “the proposed investment plan involves a gradual reduction in government funding, allowing sufficient time for the sector to transition toward financial self-sustainability.

“As the system becomes more sustainable and begins to attract additional private investment, public funding can gradually decrease, while clubs are expected to maintain the overall level of investment required to sustain and further improve the quality and professionalism of LOI Academies,” the document states.

This expectation, the document sets out, is based on projected increases in club-generated revenue, including:

• Higher transfer fees from the sale of players.

• Sell-on clauses generating indirect income from future player transfers.

• Higher prize money from improved performance in Uefa club competitions.

• Increased commercial value of the league due to improved standards