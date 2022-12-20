League of Ireland enjoys huge increase in crowds since last pre-Covid season

ATTENDANCES IN THE SSE Airtricity League Men’s Premier Division have increased by nearly a third since the last full season with crowds prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An additional 110,660 fans attended men’s League of Ireland top-flight fixtures in 2022 compared to 2019, an increase of 29%.

Crowds in the men’s First Division have also risen by 135% compared to 2019, with an extra 102,205 match-goers.

Drogheda United (80%) and Shelbourne (63%) have seen the largest increases in their match-going fanbases in 2022, while average crowds at 2021 FAI Cup champions St Patrick’s Athletic almost doubled their 2019 figures (45%).

Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers have enjoyed a rise in average attendances of 37% from 3,384 in 2019 to 5,379 this year. Rovers’ Tallaght Stadium also played host to the largest league attendance of the season, with 7,726 people watching The Hoops lift the title against Derry City.

Meanwhile, promoted Cork City saw average attendances rise by 29% from 2,505 during their 2019 Premier Division campaign to 3,517 during their 2022 title-winning season in the First Division.

The SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division continues to grow its fanbase with an average attendance of 885 at league games in 2022, while this year’s Women’s FAI Cup final between Shelbourne and Athlone Town at Tallaght Stadium also boasted a record attendance of 5,073.

Commenting on the rise in attendances, League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon said: “It has been brilliant to see the rise in attendances right across the League of Ireland in almost all clubs for both men’s and women’s leagues.

“With some clubs experiencing modest increases due to capacity restrictions, the figures also tell us a further need for increased investment in League of Ireland grounds as popularity booms to record levels.

“Although we are often pleased to see sold-out signs go up, we know the serious potential we have for attracting new fans to the league and these figures further back that up.

“We must give immense credit to the clubs, too, who are going from strength to strength in engaging with their communities and bringing in bigger fanbases. We look forward to an even better 2023.”

Total League of Ireland attendance figures for 2022