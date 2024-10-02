Man arrested in investigation into alleged bribery of League of Ireland footballer

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING THE alleged bribery of a professional League of Ireland footballer have arrested a man aged in his 30s.

It’s part of an investigation into alleged attempts at match-fixing during the current league season, which has been underway since February.

Gardaí attached to the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) are leading the investigation.

They arrested a man yesterday, detaining him under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in the western region.

He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A Garda spokesperson said the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit “remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of sport in Ireland” and continues to work closely with all relevant stakeholders around the game.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to anyone with information regarding match-fixing or sports corruption to report it in confidence via the Bribery and Corruption Confidential Reporting line at 1800 40 60 80, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or at their local Garda Station,” the spokesperson said.

It’s understood this investigation is separate to Operation Brookweed, which was initiated in 2019 following reports of suspected match-fixing received from the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

Written by Eoghan Dalton and posted on TheJournal.ie