Japanese forward Sasaki makes instant impact with winner for Cabinteely against Bray

CABINTEELY’S NEW JAPANESE striker Yuta Sasaki struck a winner eight minutes from time to hand the Dubliners a 2-1 win over Bray Wanderers in the First Division tonight.

The globetrotting Sasaki – who has previously played with Independiente FBC in Paraguay and German sides VfR Mannheim and FC Bruchsal – is the first-ever outfield Japanese player to play in the League of Ireland and tonight he earned a crucial three points for Cabinteely, who led through a Paul Fox goal in the opening quarter before Dylan McGlade pegged them back with 15 minutes remaining.

The result keeps the Dubliners in fourth place, eight points from leaders Shelbourne.

Shels themselves were comfortable winners away to Galway United, with James English scoring twice in the first half in a 3-0 win. Shels led from the second minute through Shane Farrell as they eased to their seventh-straight league win.

Drogheda United are five points further back in second place, having seen off Cobh Ramblers 4-2. All but one of the goals came in the opening half, with a Sean Brennan penalty nine minutes from the end adding a bit of gloss to the 3-2 scoreline at half-time.

The most surprising result of the night came at Markets Field, where promotion-chasing Longford Town lost 3-1 to Limerick. The home side took the lead after just two minutes through Tomas O’Connor, but had lost that lead to an Aaron Dobbs header within 12 minutes later.

Undeterred, Kieran Hanlon restored Limerick’s lead just five minutes later, and Lee Devitt wrapped up the points five minutes after the break.

Longford are third in the table – seven points from Shels – while Limerick are just two places and four points further back.

Elsewhere, Wexford remain rooted to the foot of the table after a 3-1 defeat away to Athlone Town.

First Division Results