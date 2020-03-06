Wins for Drogheda and 10-man Cabinteely in First Division

DROGHEDA UNITED WERE convincing 5-1 winners against UCD at United Park, to stay ahead of Cabinteely and Longford Town at the top of the First Division table on goal difference.

Mark Doyle put the home side 1-0 up with just seven minutes on the clock after a neat finish to the bottom corner, and Jordan Adeyemo doubled their lead two minutes later when he completed a quick counter-attack with a neat finish past UCD goalkeeper Lorcan Healy.

Chris Lyons make it 3-0 shortly before the 20 minute mark, and a close range header from defender Jack Tuite saw Drogehda head in for half-time with a 4-0 advantage.

UCD pulled a goal back midway through the second half thanks to a superb solo effort from Liam Kerrigan, but Sean Brennan made it five for Drogheda when he converted from the penalty spot on 73 minutes.

Ten-man Cabinteely were 1-0 winners at home to Shamrock Rovers II at Stradbrook Road.

The home side saw Daniel Blackbyrne dismissed in 61 minutes after taking down Dara McGuinness.

Despite being a man down, Cabinteely held in and scored a dramatic late winner when Shane Barnes somehow forced the ball in after Rovers failed to clear their lines in injury time.

Friday’s other game saw Wexford and Galway United play out a 0-0 draw at Ferrycarrig Park, with the hosts reduced to 10 men following Shane Duggan’s late red card.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!