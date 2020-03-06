This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wins for Drogheda and 10-man Cabinteely in First Division

Elsewhere, Wexford and Galway United played out a scoreless draw.

By The42 Team Friday 6 Mar 2020, 11:12 PM
1 hour ago 732 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5036892
Drogheda's Mark Doyle
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Drogheda's Mark Doyle
Drogheda's Mark Doyle
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DROGHEDA UNITED WERE convincing 5-1 winners against UCD at United Park, to stay ahead of Cabinteely and Longford Town at the top of the First Division table on goal difference.

Mark Doyle put the home side 1-0 up with just seven minutes on the clock after a neat finish to the bottom corner, and Jordan Adeyemo doubled their lead two minutes later when he completed a quick counter-attack with a neat finish past UCD goalkeeper Lorcan Healy.

Chris Lyons make it 3-0 shortly before the 20 minute mark, and a close range header from defender Jack Tuite saw Drogehda head in for half-time with a 4-0 advantage.

UCD pulled a goal back midway through the second half thanks to a superb solo effort from Liam Kerrigan, but Sean Brennan made it five for Drogheda when he converted from the penalty spot on 73 minutes.

Ten-man Cabinteely were 1-0 winners at home to Shamrock Rovers II at Stradbrook Road.

The home side saw Daniel Blackbyrne dismissed in 61 minutes after taking down Dara McGuinness.

Despite being a man down, Cabinteely held in and scored a dramatic late winner when Shane Barnes somehow forced the ball in after Rovers failed to clear their lines in injury time.

Friday’s other game saw Wexford and Galway United play out a 0-0 draw at Ferrycarrig Park, with the hosts reduced to 10 men following Shane Duggan’s late red card.

 

The42 Team

