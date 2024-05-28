Three League of Ireland matches postponed due to international call-ups

THREE SSE AIRTRICITY League Premier Division matches scheduled for next week have been postponed due to international call-ups.

The Bank Holiday Monday meetings of Bohemians and Shelbourne, and of Galway United and Shamrock Rovers, will both be rescheduled for a later date.

Shamrock Rovers versus Bohemians, originally scheduled for Tallaght Stadium on 7 June, will also be refixed.

The league announced the decision on Tuesday evening, citing “requests from affected clubs”.

Rovers are set to be without Roberto Lopes, who is in the Cape Verde squad for their World Cup qualifier double-header against Cameroon and Libya, while Rovers’ Markus Poom and Bohs duo Michael Lilander and Martin Miller are all in Estonia’s squad for their friendly against Switzerland and the four-team Baltic Cup.

“We will communicate a new date for each of the postponed fixtures when confirmed with all clubs,” a statement said.

In place of their scheduled live coverage of Bohs-Shelbourne, Virgin Media will instead show St Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk on Monday 3 June, with kick-off pushed back by 15 minutes to 5.15pm.

Derry City v Waterford FC will now kick off at 6pm on 3 June, an hour later than previously scheduled, following a request from the Candystripes.