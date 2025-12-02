LOI players secure increase in minimum wage for 2026

THE PLAYERS FOOTBALL Association of Ireland have confirmed an increase in the weekly minimum wage for League of Ireland footballers.

The PFAI helped to institute a minimum wage from the 2023 LOI season, and from next year it will increase by €20 per week across the board.

Full-time players aged 20 or over must be guaranteed at least €450 per week from next season, while 19-year-old players must earn at least €400 per week. That drops to €350 per week for 18-year-old players, and to €300 per week for players aged 16 and 17.

As was the case in 2025, all 10 clubs in next season’s Premier Division are full-time.

Elsewhere, clubs wishing to retain the existing part-time minimum wage of €130 per week must limit their demands to a maximum of three sessions and one match per week. Clubs must pay players €30 per any additional session.

Meanwhile, a 14-day off-season blackout period is now mandatory, while clubs must pay medical providers directly for player treatment to ensure that the players do not carry any financial responsibility. Compassionate leave for bereavement has been increased to five days when travel abroad is required.

Meanwhile in the women’s game, no compensation nor regulations around retention will apply in the women’s Premier Division from next season. The PFAI say this will allow for more freedom of movement of players, and removes a significant barrier to players signing professional contracts. The decision will be reviewed if Fifa introduce training compensation into the women’s game.

“This agreement is a positive move for Irish professional football,” said FAI general secretary, Stephen McGuinness. “We’ve secured meaningful improvements in pay, welfare, and working conditions for players across both men’s and women’s leagues. The introduction of training limits for part-time players and the removal of retention rules in the women’s game are critical steps toward fairness and professionalism.”

“Next season, we will continue our discussions with clubs and the league to push for improvements around insurance for career-ending injuries and the introduction of academy contracts, amongst many other outstanding issues that affect players.”