Lyons hat-trick sees Drogheda chase top spot while Douglas header snatches Bray a point

CHRIS LYONS WAS the hat-trick hero for Drogheda United on a busy night of action in the SSE Airtricity League First Division on Friday.

The winger scored three times as his side demolished struggling Wexford 6-0 at United Park. Lyons opened the scoring after 18 minutes, before Daibhid Corish doubled their advantage from the penalty spot.

Stephen Meaney netted a double of his own to put Drogheda five ahead. Lee Costello was sent off with 10 minutes remaining after giving away a penalty.

Lyons compounded Wexford’s misery from the spot to make it 6-0 and round off an impressive night for the 26-year-old Dubliner.

Elsewhere on Friday, Bray Wanderers snatched a crucial point at home to Cobh Wanderers to keep their hopes of making the play-offs alive.

Hugh Douglas scored an injury-time equaliser to earn Bray a point against Cobh Ramblers. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

In a game which ebbed and flowed constantly, Cian Leonard opened the scoring from the penalty spot, before Joe Doyle equalised before half-time.

Stephen O’Leary restored the Cork side’s lead, however Dean Williams levelled for a second time with 87 minutes on the clock.

In a crazy final five-minute period, three goals found the back of the net at the Carlisle Grounds. Firstly there was Williams’ equaliser, then O’Leary put Cobh 3-2 ahead in the 89th minute.

Deep into stoppage time, long-serving Bray defender Hugh Douglas drew his side level for a third time, as a result closing the gap on Cabinteely in fourth place to just four points.

Cabo suffered a major setback in their hopes of making the play-offs for the first time. Pat Devlin’s men suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Galway United thanks to a Conor Barry strike.

Finally, it was honours even at the Markets Field between Limerick and Athlone Town, who both remain out of contention in the battle for promotion.

Nika Kalandarishvili gave the visitors the lead, with Darren Murphy levelling for Tommy Barrett’s side with 15 minutes remaining to earn a point.

SSE Airtricity League First Division results:

Bray Wanderers 3-3 Cobh Ramblers

Cabinteely 0-1 Galway United

Drogheda United 6-0 Wexford

Limerick 1-1 Athlone Town

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!