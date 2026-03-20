A St Patrick's Day parade that highlights inclusivity and community at core of League of Ireland

THE BEST ST Patrick’s Day parade in Ireland took place at Richmond Park on Monday night.

There were 4,502 people in attendance and a group of children from the Dublin 12 Autism group were the centre of attention.

Just before St Patrick’s Athletic and Derry City players took to the pitch the kids got behind the yellow banner of D12 Autism – Connecting Families and began to march around the four corners of the ground.

They lapped up the attention and the applause, making sure they played to the gallery by waving to the crowd. Those in the main stand rose from their seats to applaud, those on the terrace cheered that bit louder.

By the time they reached the far end of the pitch opposite the old Shed End, one of the kids made sure he could go on his chaperone’s shoulders so he could properly take in the acclaim.

Or maybe he just needed a break after covering the kind of ground that would be go down well on any striker’s GPS stats, marking him out as someone willing to press from the front.

It was a truly uplifting experience for those children, a chance to be visible and included and feel like they belonged at their local football club.

That should not be taken for granted. No doubt some of the children from the D12 Autism group would have absolutely no interest, or perhaps just being on a pitch in front of so many people would not be suitable with their sensory needs.

As someone whose own son is autistic it just felt lovely to watch these kids be celebrated.

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With tears forming and a lump in my throat a quick WhatsApp message home to check in with my wife brought the news that our seven-year-old son was busy painting and dying rice for sensory play with his younger sister.

He has yet to bother asking for my LOI TV log-in, and that’s OK. Knowing he is capable of asking is enough.

The kids from D12 Autism group then waited by the tunnel for the St Pat’s players to emerge so they could lead them out as mascots for the night.

The 0-0 draw that followed would be completely forgettable for almost everyone else but for those children it was a night that will leave a lasting impression.

One of happiness, togetherness, and belonging.

They are the feelings that will sustain any football club through good times and bad. It’s why over 4,500 turned up on the Monday before St Patrick’s Day and why 17,000 have already been through the turnstiles for the four fixtures at Richmond Park this season.

None of those games have been Dublin derbies, and with two of their next three in Inchicore against Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians you can be sure that average attendance will be boosted.

And not just because Stephen Kenny has started to get positive results. Four wins on the spin going into Monday improved the mood but did not determine the crowd through the gate.

It’s the continuous work being done by the likes of Ian Dunne, the club’s Head of Community, that ensures St Pat’s is properly embedded in the surrounding areas.

Even when the Saints were enjoying some of their most successful seasons over the last 15 years the level of engagement and appreciation for those on the doorstep was nowhere near the level it is now.

Pat’s are not alone in this, of course, but another example to highlight the contrast dates back to the eve of the 2015 Premier Division season.

They had just ended a 53-year famine to lift the FAI Cup, following on from being league champions in 2013. That remains the last title to be paraded around Richmond Park.

Despite this, interest levels were beginning to wane to such an extent that former manager Brian Kerr organised a group of like-minded individuals to do a leaflet drop to promote the first home game against Bray Wanderers.

Kerr, in one of his old Pat’s training jumpers, organised a dozen or so volunteers to cover as many of the houses as possible within a couple of kilometres of the ground.

Afterwards, they converged for a drink in Taveys Pub and shared stories and hopes ahead of the new season to come.

Records suggest that 1,300 fans turned up for a 3-0 win, meaning there was a 240% increase in the attendance the other night.

Chris Forrester scored that night and he is still at the club now, but it feels like a completely different place, one where results are not the determining factor for supporters turning up or not.

As evidenced on Monday night, St Pat’s is a club that has thrown out its arms and embraced everyone in the community.

The power and importance of that is greater than any silverware.