League of Ireland transfer market remains polarised and fractured despite record fees

AN EXAMPLE OF how a traditional way of doing transfer business is dying out – particularly at the elite level of the game – was made crystal clear recently when one League of Ireland manager found himself catching up with an old colleague who just so happens to hold a prominent role at a Premier League club.

The Premier Division boss in question wasn’t solely interested in a chat just to ask about the availability of a certain player. However, when the discussion turned in that direction, he sensed an opportunity and was left with a positive impression about getting a loan deal done.

The player, who had been on the manager’s radar as a hopeful rather than prime target, is not threatening the first team squad of his current club and has already had a couple of spells away to gain experience during his contract.

Still, his characteristics are such that it was felt he would add a different dynamic to the League of Ireland side’s starting XI.

When the manager asked if the player would be available for a loan until the summer, he was informed that it would not be a problem to send him over and something could be arranged.

Then things went south. When the League of Ireland club made contact with the player’s representative to put forward their pitch, they were met with some resistance. It wasn’t simply that a move to these shores didn’t appeal, but with interest from elsewhere in the UK, the preference was to remain on a rung of the EFL ladder that offered more of a chance to keep climbing in England.

Not only that, when it was put to the designated person in charge of loans at the Premier League club that one of their remaining slots to send a player out was being arranged without their knowledge, they understandably didn’t want to sanction the move.

The football department, involving the technical director and sporting director, agreed because the club in question had their own plan for the player, and so the League of Ireland side were informed it was a non-runner.

It’s an indication of the mechanics in operation, so while there was frustration felt here there’s also an appreciation of how things work.

Afterall, League of Ireland clubs have also experienced just how some of the biggest clubs in England operate when the shoe is on the other foot and they are in the market for their most promising talents.

With less than a month to go until the start of the League of Ireland season, and the President’s Cup curtain raiser between Shamrock Rovers and Derry City on 31 January, the current transfer market involving League of Ireland players is a polarised, somewhat fractured one.

When it comes to recruitment from these shores, an odd chasm has opened up. At the top, you have the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur prepared to take a gamble on potential by shelling out €2 million each for Shamrock Rovers’ Victor Ozhianvuna and St Patrick’s Athletic’s Mason Melia, respectively.

Michael Noonan also thrived for the Hoops in first team action last year, scoring in Europe and leading the line, while also catching the eye of clubs with his displays for the Republic of Ireland at the U-17 World Cup in Qatar.

He turns 18 in July and only this week Bundesliga side Hoffenheim had a second bid in the region of €1 million rejected as they value him at least double that.

Owen Elding of Sligo Rovers was named PFA Ireland Young Player of the Year for 2025 after scoring 16 goals and with another couple of years on his contract the Bit O’Red are in a strong position should clubs make a move for a forward who will leave his teens behind in March.

Further examples that perhaps went under the radar this week because the figures are not as eye-catching include former Rovers’ academy player Ade Solanke joining Bournemouth (after a stop-gap season with sister club FC Lorient in Ligue 1) and 18-year-old Luke Chukwu joining Norwich City from St Pat’s.

Some constant truths when it comes to recruitment are also at play here, these are talented young players who are athletic, with an ability to cover ground and, more importantly, a willingness to do so.

Regardless of the tactical trends, clubs will always want players who are not just technically capable but can run and are prepared to run. If you are a young centre back looking to play at the very top you need to be quick because the expectation is that you will have to cover open spaces and thrive in two v two or one v one situations.

If that’s a simplistic view, than so too is the business model underpinning so much of this recruitment (exacerbated by Financial Fair Play) whereby top clubs will view a seven-figure outlay on a teenager who is still raw as a worthwhile investment as once they’re within their system there is the possibility to see a 10-fold return.

Conversely, the disparate nature of where the League of Ireland player lies in the marketplace in the tiers below the Premier League is evidenced by the fact that fewer Championship and League One clubs seem prepared to shell out significant fees for those players in the age/developmental bracket above precocious teenager.

For those clubs, they are looking for what they feel to be ready-made first-teamers who can go straight into a squad or starting XI.

Josh Honohan’s move to League One promotion hopefuls Lincoln City is a case in point. The Cork native had been a revelation at wing back since joining Shamrock Rovers in 2024, he forced his way into the Republic of Ireland squad and also bolstered his development and experience by appearing in back-to-back Uefa Conference League campaigns.

Stoke City were one Championship club reportedly interested, but the 24-year-old ended up in the division below as that was the club prepared to pay a fee in the region of €500,000.

Again, just to juxtapose clubs’ expectations, that valuation is on a par with what Dundalk would aim to receive for Ireland U17 international Vinnie Leonard, who turns 18 in March and is reported to have the likes of Celtic, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Norwich City fighting for his signature.

Of course, part of the reason for this is that League of Ireland’s top players are no longer operating within 40-week contracts so when there is interest they cannot be picked up for paltry five-figure sums.

Also, the financial health of top clubs is also seeing their ability to pay for talent increase. Depending on who you speak to, Shelbourne broke a 20-year transfer record here by paying €100,000 for Odhrán Casey from Cliftonville.

Some would assert that the fee was paid upfront, others maintain that the figure will only be met depending on a series of clauses – one of which would be Shels winning the league.

Casey’s move to Shels – and the willingness to sanction a six-figure deal – was supported by Jamestown Analytics, the data specialists that work with Brighton in the Premier League and current Scottish leaders Hearts.

Interestingly, it’s understood that Ellen Molloy’s move from Peamount United to the Edinburgh club earlier this month was one of the first in the Women’s League of Ireland that was also underpinned by the metrics provided by Jamestown.

Perhaps when that data revolution truly spreads its tentacles throughout the football pyramid there will be an increase in transfer activity for players here that are deemed undervalued.

Also, such a disparity between the amounts on offer for those younger talents and some of the more established operators in their early to mid-20s could be eased in the medium to long term should the athletic development element of the League of Ireland academy development plan truly come to fruition.

It is not the sole purpose of clubs here to produce players to satisfy the needs of others abroad, of course, but the importance of such transfers and the financial benefits that can come will hopefully ensure sustainability.

Of more benefit, of course, is the consistent development of talented players capable of meeting the physical and athletic demands of the modern game.

So while some of the traditional ways of doing business are changing there are more important matters for clubs here to catch up on.