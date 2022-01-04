Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Tuesday 4 January 2022
Advertisement

League One loan spells end for Harry Arter and Conor Masterson

The pair had been playing for Charlton Athletic and Cambridge United respectively so far this season.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 4 Jan 2022, 6:04 PM
10 minutes ago 379 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5645876

IRELAND MIDFIELDER HARRY Arter and former U21 international defender Conor Masterson have today returned to their parent clubs after they each spent the first half of the season on loan in League One.

In August, Arter left Nottingham Forest for Charlton Athletic – where he started out as a professional – in a bid to get his career back on track.

charlton-athletics-harry-arter-during-the-sky-bet-league-one-match-at-the-valley-london-picture-date-saturday-september-25-2021 Harry Arter on duty with Charlton Athletic back in September. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

The deal was due to last for the duration of the 2021/22 season, but Charlton announced this afternoon that the 32-year-old has taken up the option of an early return to the City Ground following the opening of the January transfer window.

Arter, who made just five first-team appearances for Charlton, fell out of favour in Nottingham last season under former manager Chris Hughton after making the move from Bournemouth on a three-year deal.

Under the stewardship of Steve Cooper since September, Forest have moved up to ninth place in the Championship having recovered from a dismal start to the season.

Arter has earned 19 senior caps for Ireland, the most recent of which came as a substitute in the 4-0 friendly win against Qatar. However, he was omitted from Stephen Kenny’s squad for the November double-header against Portugal and Luxembourg.

Masterson is now back at Queens Park Rangers, who he temporarily left in August to link up with compatriot Wes Hoolahan at Cambridge United.

The 23-year-old centre-back from Kildare is expected to embark on another loan move elsewhere after the completion of a deal that expired on 3 January.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Alamy Conor Masterson (left) celebrates a Cambridge United goal with Sam Smith. Source: Alamy

He made 21 appearances for Cambridge but hadn’t featured for the newly-promoted League One outfit since an FA Cup win against Exeter City on 4 December.

“He’s obviously worked well for us and he’s had some good moments in there as well, so I’m really pleased with him, but he goes back to QPR now and carries on with the rest of his season,” Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner told Cambridgeshire Live.

“I think he’s had some real good periods in games, and some ones where he’s found it tough, but that’s probably reflective of everyone and our team.

“He’s contributed to some really important wins, so in the main, it’s been a success for him and for us in lots of ways, and now we have to build that squad and get ready to attack the next half of the season.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie