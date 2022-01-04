League One loan spells end for Harry Arter and Conor Masterson

IRELAND MIDFIELDER HARRY Arter and former U21 international defender Conor Masterson have today returned to their parent clubs after they each spent the first half of the season on loan in League One.

In August, Arter left Nottingham Forest for Charlton Athletic – where he started out as a professional – in a bid to get his career back on track.

Harry Arter on duty with Charlton Athletic back in September. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

The deal was due to last for the duration of the 2021/22 season, but Charlton announced this afternoon that the 32-year-old has taken up the option of an early return to the City Ground following the opening of the January transfer window.

Arter, who made just five first-team appearances for Charlton, fell out of favour in Nottingham last season under former manager Chris Hughton after making the move from Bournemouth on a three-year deal.

Under the stewardship of Steve Cooper since September, Forest have moved up to ninth place in the Championship having recovered from a dismal start to the season.

Arter has earned 19 senior caps for Ireland, the most recent of which came as a substitute in the 4-0 friendly win against Qatar. However, he was omitted from Stephen Kenny’s squad for the November double-header against Portugal and Luxembourg.

Masterson is now back at Queens Park Rangers, who he temporarily left in August to link up with compatriot Wes Hoolahan at Cambridge United.

The 23-year-old centre-back from Kildare is expected to embark on another loan move elsewhere after the completion of a deal that expired on 3 January.

Conor Masterson (left) celebrates a Cambridge United goal with Sam Smith. Source: Alamy

He made 21 appearances for Cambridge but hadn’t featured for the newly-promoted League One outfit since an FA Cup win against Exeter City on 4 December.

“He’s obviously worked well for us and he’s had some good moments in there as well, so I’m really pleased with him, but he goes back to QPR now and carries on with the rest of his season,” Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner told Cambridgeshire Live.

“I think he’s had some real good periods in games, and some ones where he’s found it tough, but that’s probably reflective of everyone and our team.

“He’s contributed to some really important wins, so in the main, it’s been a success for him and for us in lots of ways, and now we have to build that squad and get ready to attack the next half of the season.”