PFA Team of the Year recognition for James Collins and Aiden McGeady

The Ireland pair have been included in the League One selection by their fellow professionals.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 1:13 PM
Luton Town's James Collins & Sunderland's Aiden McGeady.
Image: PA Images
Luton Town's James Collins & Sunderland's Aiden McGeady.
Luton Town's James Collins & Sunderland's Aiden McGeady.
Image: PA Images

LUTON TOWN’S JAMES Collins and Aiden McGeady of Sunderland have received further recognition for the excellent respective seasons they’ve had in League One.

Having already been included in the EFL selection for the 2018-19 campaign, the pair were today named in the PFA Team of the Year for the English third tier.

Collins, who was also recently named EFL League One Player of the Year, is the top scorer in the division this season. He took his league tally to 24 goals in last night’s 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon.

The contribution of the 28-year-old striker — who received his first Republic of Ireland senior call-up in March — has left Luton on the brink of promotion to the Championship. With two games remaining, the Hatters are three points clear at the top of League One.

McGeady has also been vital to Sunderland’s bid to return to the Championship. The 92-cap Ireland winger will be hoping for an international recall, having chipped in with 11 goals and five assists for the Black Cats in League One this season.

Sunderland are assured of a play-off place at a minimum, but automatic promotion is still a possibility. They’re currently four points adrift of second-placed Barnsley but have the benefit of a game in hand.

PFA League One Team of the Year: Adam Davies (Barnsley), Dimitri Cavare (Barnsley), Ethan Pinnock (Barnsley), Matt Clarke (Portsmouth), James Justin (Luton Town), Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), Alex Mowatt (Barnsley), Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth); James Collins (Luton Town), John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers), Kieffer Moore (Barnsley).

The PFA selection for the Championship is also due to be announced later today, ahead of Sunday’s awards ceremony at the Grosvenor House in London.

Bury’s Irish pair Joe Murphy and Jay O’Shea were earlier included in the League Two Team of the Year.

