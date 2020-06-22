Irish trio head for League Two play-off final after extra-time drama and second-leg fightbacks

THERE WILL BE Irish representation in the League Two play-off final after Exeter and Northampton Town both came through their semi-final second leg ties with wins tonight.

Dubliner Alan McCormack and former Ireland U21 international Michael Harriman both started for Northampton who defeated Cheltenham 3-2 on aggregate, after coming back down from 2-0 down in the first leg.

A ninth-minute goal from Vadaine Oliver followed by a second-half brace from Callum Morton overturned the deficit to send Northampton through to the final where they will meet Exeter on Monday, 29 June at Wembley.

Ireland duo Seán Long and Aston Villa loanee Jake Doyle-Hayes both featured for Cheltenham, with Doyle-Hayes making way on 62 minutes.

Earlier this evening, Irish defender Pierce Sweeney featured for Exeter as they got the better of Colchester United after extra-time to reach the League Two play-off final for the third time in four years.

Exeter rallied from 1-0 down in the first leg to win the tie 3-2 on aggregate, with Ryan Bowman finding the extra-time winner.

Aaron Martin opened the scoring at St James’ park with a goal after just 10 minutes. Jayden Richardson gave the hosts an aggregate lead on 58 minutes before Courtney Senior levelled proceedings for Colchester 20 minutes later, his goal ensuring the tie would go to extra-time.

Neither side registered many scoring chances in extra-time until Bowman’s decisive goal after 111 minutes to secure victory for the Grecians.

Sweeney played the full game for Exeter as they prepare for the play-off final which will be played behind closed doors.

League Two Play-Off Semi-Final Results:

Cheltenham Town 0-3 Northampton Town (2-3 agg)

Exeter 3-1 Colchester (3-2 agg)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!