Ryan Byrne/INPHO Leane Kiernan.
# Available for selection
World Cup boost for Ireland as Liverpool's Leanne Kiernan and Niamh Fahey set for return
Timely return to fitness for the Irish pair.
40 minutes ago

IRISH PLAYERS Leanne Kiernan and Niamh Fahey look set to be available for Liverpool against Manchester City this weekend, which puts them in the frame for World Cup selection. 

Striker Kiernan could make her long-awaited return for Liverpool at Prenton Park on Sunday. She last featured for the Reds in September having suffered an ankle injury against Chelsea. Experienced defender Fahey has been out since January.  

“Niamh trained on Tuesday and Leanne Kiernan trained on Tuesday. They’ll both be in today and training tomorrow, so hopefully they will be available for selection,” Liverpool manager Matt Beard said. 

“I don’t know how long they’ll be available for but it’s great just to have them back on the training pitch and in and around the girls.

On Kiernan’s potential return to action, Beard added: “It’s great to have Leanne back. She’s such a bubbly character, she’s an infectious personality.

“What I love about Leanne is her work ethic and she definitely knows where the goal is and obviously her pace is a threat for any team.

“It’s great to have her back on the training pitch and in and around the girls. Hopefully we can get her enough minutes to be available for Ireland at the World Cup.”

