Ireland's Leanne Kieran signs new deal with Liverpool

IRELAND STRIKER LEANNE Kieran has signed a new contract with Liverpool.

By signing fresh terms, Kiernan will take her Reds career into its fifth campaign.

The 26-year-old arrived in the summer of 2021 and scored 14 goals on the way to winning the FA Women’s Championship during her debut season.

A serious ankle injury limited her game time in Liverpool’s return to the top flight, but Kiernan racked up appearance totals of 19 and 22 in the last two terms.

She has been on the scoresheet 23 times as a Red, and only Natasha Dowie has netted more for the club in the period since the WSL was launched in 2011.

Kieran missed Ireland’s May and June games through injury.

Liverpool’s WSL opener is against city rivals Everton at Anfield on 7 September. The Reds have new manager, Gareth Taylor, who was previously Manchester City boss.

Kieran is now Liverpool’s only Irish player after Niamh Fahey’s retirement.