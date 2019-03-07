This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Legendary LeBron passes Michael Jordan's points tally on historic night

LeBron moves fourth in the all-time scorers list behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant.

By AFP Thursday 7 Mar 2019, 9:36 AM
https://the42.ie/4528151
LeBron: finished with 31 points but Lakers were beaten.
Image: Mark J. Terrill
Image: Mark J. Terrill

Source: NBA on ESPN/YouTube

LEBRON JAMES OVERTOOK Michael Jordan on Wednesday night to move into fourth place on the NBA all-time scoring list.

The Los Angeles Lakers playmaker matched Jordan’s career total of 32,292 with his first 12 points against the Denver Nuggets, and then made history with a driving layup in the second quarter before sinking a free throw to complete a 3-point play.

During the next timeout, James went to the bench and buried his head in a towel, appearing to cry while a video tribute played on the scoreboard and he reflected upon the achievement of surpassing his boyhood idol.

The Lakers, who have struggled this season, went on to lose the game 115-99.

“Cant even front,” James tweeted about 90 minutes before tip-off. “This is going to be UNREAL!! Wow man.”

The next target for James, 34, would be retired Lakers star guard Kobe Bryant, who is third on the NBA career list with 33,643 points.

Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holds the NBA points record with 38,387, with long-time Utah great Karl Malone ranked second on 36,928.

On his current pace, James figures to pass Bryant next season and could overtake Abdul-Jabbar by the end of his Lakers contract in the 2021-22 campaign if he stays healthy.

Jordan and James are often compared as the best players in NBA history, and James wears the same No. 23 worn by the Bulls legend.

“I wear the number because of Mike. I fell in love with the game because of Mike,” James said before the game.

“I just take all the accomplishments as they come. It’s just an honour to have my name be mentioned among all the greats.”

Jordan played 15 NBA seasons and was a five-time NBA Most Valuable Player who won six NBA crowns in the 1990s with the Bulls.

James, in his 16th NBA campaign, is a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and three-time NBA champion as well as a 15-time All-Star.

While Jordan went 6-0 in the finals, James is only 3-6 but has reached the past eight NBA Finals, four each with Miami and Cleveland before joining the Lakers last July.

