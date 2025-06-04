England Under-21s boss Lee Carsley signs new deal through to end of 2027 Euros

ENGLAND U21 COACH Lee Carsley has signed a new deal through to the end of the 2027 European Championship.

The 51-year-old was handed the reins of the senior national team on an interim basis last summer following Gareth Southgate’s departure, overseeing five wins and one loss in six Nations League matches.

Carsley was heavily linked with becoming England’s permanent manager before Thomas Tuchel’s appointment, but is now back in his under-21s role as the defending champions continue preparations for the 2025 Euros in Slovakia.

Advertisement

“I’m delighted to extend my time with the FA,” Carsley said. “It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to work with a young, talented group and help develop them on the international stage.

“While the future is exciting, our immediate priority is this summer’s UEFA U21 Euro in Slovakia as we attempt to emulate the achievement of Dave Sexton’s teams in 1982 and 1984.”

England open their campaign against Czechia on Thursday, June 12, before further Group B games against Slovenia and Germany.

Carsley is set to name his final squad for the tournament on Friday.