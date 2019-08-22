Cattermole joins Dutch top-flight club after ending 10-year spell at Sunderland

The midfielder arrives after a decade at the Stadium of Light.

LEE CATTERMOLE HAS been signed by Eredivisie side VVV-Venlo.

The 31-year-old left Sunderland over the summer, ending his 10-year period with the Black Cats, who are currently playing in League One.

English midfielder Cattermole began his career at hometown club Middlesbrough and also had a stint at Wigan between 2008-09.

After a successful trial period, he has joined VVV-Venlo on a one-year deal today.

“The club arrived at the right time,” Cattermole said. “For me, it offers a new chance. I’m very happy that after so many seasons in England I can now work in the Netherlands at a beautiful Eredivisie club such as VVV-Venlo.

“With my experience, I can contribute to the development of this young team. I want to move forward with VVV. ”