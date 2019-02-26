This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 26 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We can take pride in keeping three clean sheets, but tonight it's definitely two points dropped'

Lee Desmond captained St Patrick’s Athletic as the Saints were held to a draw by Finn Harps on Monday.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 26 Feb 2019, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,011 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4513111
Desmond has taken on a more pronounced leadership role over the last two seasons.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Desmond has taken on a more pronounced leadership role over the last two seasons.
Desmond has taken on a more pronounced leadership role over the last two seasons.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

‘THREE’ WAS THE magic number for St Patrick’s Athletic’s defence on Monday night. The Saints kept their third clean sheet in three games so far this season in the Premier Division, all while employing a new 3-5-2 system at home to Finn Harps.

It was a point well-earned, but skipper on the night Lee Desmond believes it was two points dropped during a frustrating game at Inchicore where Harry Kenny’s men failed to maintain the forward momentum of back-to-back wins against Cork City and Sligo Rovers.

Ollie Horgan’s newly-promoted Harps side were full value for the 0-0 draw at Richmond Park, sometimes threatening to snatch all three points with Sean Boyd and Nathan Boyle dangerous up front in the second half.

“I just felt that we were all a bit sloppy from the word go, to be honest,” Desmond said speaking after full-time on Monday.

“If one team was to win it I think it was definitely us. But the final ball let us down a bit and just in general play I thought lots of us could say to ourselves that we could have been better.

Lee Desmond and Nathan Boyle The St Pat's defender tackles Finn Harps' Mark Coyle. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“I don’t think the match on Friday (a 1-0 win against Sligo Rovers) had any impact on tonight’s match. I think we’re fit enough that we can handle two matches in four days. But it’s just one of those matches where we couldn’t really get into our rhythm from the start until the end.”

The 24-year-old Dubliner is enjoying his fifth season at St Pat’s and captained the side in the absence of Ian Bermingham, a duty which Desmond performed a handful of times last season.

I captained us two or three times last year when Bermo was injured, so I’m just keeping it warm for him,” he smiles.

“I don’t mind it, it’s just an armband for me. There’s plenty of leaders out on that pitch. Dave Webster, Kevin Toner, Brendan Clarke in goal, Rhys McCabe in the middle — there’s plenty of leaders on that pitch. It’s just an armband and I’m happy to do it.”

Desmond focussed on the better aspects of the 0-0 draw against Harps, though accepting it was a tricky night where his team failed to find that something extra to break the deadlock.

“It’s definitely two points dropped, but there are definitely positives. We’ve kept three clean sheets, that has to keep going, but we need to create a bit more. We have to make sure our end product is right and be ruthless in front of goal.

Harry Kenny Harry Kenny's side had to settle for a point at home to Finn Harps on Monday, but are unbeaten after three games. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“We watched the video of Finn Harps against Dundalk and they do make the game tough for you. We can be better. They’ll pick up points like that against everyone all season, but tonight we have to look at ourselves and say ‘yeah, we could have been a bit better’.

“All that said, there are positives to take. The clean sheets and the fact that we are unbeaten so far. Maybe at the end of the season we’ll look at it as two points dropped, rather than a point gained. We’ll just move onto Friday against UCD and make sure it’s better.”

As for the new season so far, the centre back says as much of a cliché as is sounds, everyone in Inchicore is just taking each game as it comes. Expectations placed on St Pat’s this year are high given the extent of investment into Harry Kenny’s squad, with a European finish likely a minimum target.

It’s the same old story,” says Desmond. “We’re just taking it every game at a time and not getting too far ahead of ourselves. It really is a great group of lads and everyone is just keeping their heads on and taking it one game at a time.”

One thing that has caught the eye of supporters at Richmond Park has been the new 3-5-2 system which has seen Desmond, Kevin Toner and David Webster form a bank of three at the back with Simon Madden and Ian Bermingham deployed as wing-backs.

Desmond says that the new formation has been a relatively new tactic for the side, but maintains that formations in isolation mean nothing. It’s about the personnel within the system, he says, and how they perform on a given night.

Lee Desmond celebrates after the game The Dubliner is enjoying his fifth season at Richmond Park in 2019. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“It’s something that we only worked on the week of the Cork match,” he explains referring to St Pat’s 1-0 defeat of John Caulfield’s men on the opening night of the season.

“We didn’t work on it at all really in pre-season until a few days before Cork. It doesn’t really matter what formation you play, there’s a couple of things that you have to be aware of when people are in slightly different positions, but the same things apply.

You have to work hard and you have to keep the ball. You have to look after your touch and your passing and then you take it from there, like everything else.”

All in all with three games down, Desmond concludes he is content with not conceding a goal in the Premier Division ahead of Friday’s visit to Belfield to take on UCD. In fact, given their back-to-back clean sheets at the end of last season, the Dubliners have not conceded a league goal in almost 500 minutes of play.

“As a defender you’re definitely happy with three clean sheets in a row. We go out there and we say to each other ‘keep a clean sheet’. That’s our main job done I suppose, so we definitely have pride in that and it has to be the basis for the season going forward.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    Sunday night prep yielding the right return for Munster's Kilcoyne
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display
    FOOTBALL
    O'Neill's Forest close in on play-off spots as second-minute goal secures win over Derby
    O'Neill's Forest close in on play-off spots as second-minute goal secures win over Derby
    Man arrested after alleged assault leaves Manchester City fan in critical condition
    Ex-Liverpool bosses Benitez and Rodgers linked to vacant Leicester job
    IRELAND
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie