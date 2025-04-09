Playing against Troy Parrott, captaining Offaly to football glory, and the Mickey Harte effect

OFFALY FOOTBALL CAPTAIN Lee Pearson remembers facing Ireland soccer striker Troy Parrott as a youngster.

In a different world, he could still be playing soccer at a high level. But instead, he is leading the Faithful county’s footballers through a striking resurgence.

Pearson, 22, climbed the steps of the Hogan Stand two weeks ago as Offaly were crowned Division 3 league champions — and hopes a memorable summer lies ahead with a feel-good factor around GAA in the county.

“It was probably one of our goals at the start of the year, so it’s nice to tick that box off and a great day out at Croke Park to get a big win against a really good side. When you can win games in Croke Park, you’re going to go places.

“There’s a great buzz back in Offaly GAA. The U20 hurling and football teams have been doing well, the senior hurling team in the league final. There’s a great buy in.

“Huge effort put in by the outgoing county board and the incoming county board. Big name sponsors coming on board as well. Everyone seems to be really rowing behind what’s going on.”

Advertisement

The footballers certainly are, with legendary Tyrone manager Mikey Harte leading the charge alongside Declan Kelly.

Harte’s appointment was a surprise, Pearson admits, but his impact and influence has been huge.

“To be honest, I was a bit shocked at first. I didn’t know that he was going to be coming back into the county scene so soon after he left Derry. It was a huge boost for us. Everyone was over the moon to hear such a man coming to get involved.

“Obviously he brings wealth of knowledge and experience. It’s very reassuring. It gives the players a bit of confidence that someone of his calibre wants to get involved with you. He sees that he can kind of bring us to that next level.

“From that point of view alone, it’s amazing. But even working with him week in, week out on the training ground, the bits of video analysis work he does, he just has a kind of different eye for the game and that comes from obviously his experience and the big days and it’s really, really helped us.”

Mickey Harte and Declan Kelly. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The joint management set-up is “really working well” with Harte and Kelly combining to good effect and balancing commitments accordingly.

“Declan knows Offaly football like the back in his hand. He knows a lot of our players. He would have had us underage, U20 level,” says Pearson.

“When you combine that kind of internal knowledge with the external kind of knowledge and experience Mickey brings, it makes for a nice combination. The two lads seem to have a really good dynamic going together.”

After a “demoralising” loss to London last year and other setbacks, the Edenderry man — one of several U20 All-Ireland winners on the panel — feels Offaly have been gathering momentum through 2025 so far, and are now set for a Leinster quarter-final clash with Meath.

His sporting arena, however, could be very different. Pearson was “always big into soccer” when he was younger.

He represented the Kildare & District Underage League [KDUL] in the U14 Kennedy Cup competition in 2016 before Offaly underage football took over.

“I always wanted to play for Offaly seniors. It was always an ambition,” he smiles.

“I would have absolutely backed myself (to pursue soccer further). I probably could have. When you get to that age, 14 or 15, it’s one or the other. At the time, the Offaly development squad was getting going. It was go with Offaly or probably move away to one of the soccer clubs in Dublin and try and go that route. But I went for the football.”

Once a striker or winger, Pearson soon established himself as a teak-tough corner back and captained the Offaly minor and U20 teams.

But one soccer opponent sticks in the memory for the Trinity College Economics and French student.

Related Reads Con O'Callaghan named as new Dublin senior football captain A long slow decline: Where can Derry go from here in the All-Ireland series?

He recalls watching Ireland and AZ Alkmaar striker Parrott score the winning penalty in the 2016 Kennedy Cup final — and playing against him in a Midlands versus Dublin development game as part of the now-disbanded Emerging Talent Programme.

“He came on at half time, and I think he stuck in the top corner from 30 yards. You could see the quality. He was a real big lad, strong and good with the ball.”

No regrets, the Offaly rise continues.