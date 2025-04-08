James strikes early as Leeds move back to top, Sheffield United suffer setback

Results – Championship

Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol City 2-1 West Brom

Derby County 0-0 Burnley

Norwich City 0-0 Sunderland

Preston 2-2 Cardiff City

Sheffield United 0-1 Milwall

Stoke City 1-1 Luton Town

Watford 1-0 Hull City

Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds United

*****

LEEDS RETURNED TO the top of the Championship table with a narrow 1-0 win over Middlesbrough tonight.

Daniel James scored his second goal in as many games with a close-range finish just minutes after kick-off at the Riverside, his 12th of the Championship campaign.

Both teams had first-half goals ruled out for offside – Leeds controversially so – and despite a dominant display from the visitors, Boro sparked into life after the break, coming close through Finn Azaz and Delano Burgzorg.

Leeds had a second goal of the evening disallowed for offside after Patrick Bamford found the net against his old club, but they managed to see the game out to return to the Championship summit, while Boro remain in the mix for a play-off spot.

The visitors struck only two minutes in when Manor Solomon broke down the left flank before playing a low pass across the six-yard area, where James managed to fend off Samuel Iling-Junior to stab home as the ball hit the arm of goalkeeper Mark Travers before bouncing over the line.

Josh Coburn’s first-half strike clinched play-off chasing Millwall a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane and dented Sheffield United’s automatic promotion chances.

Millwall turned in one of their best away displays of the season to frustrate the Blades and Coburn’s thumping finish lifted the Londoners to within three points of the top six with five games to play.

Blades substitute Jesurun Rak-Sakyi twice went close to equalising while Chris Wilder’s side, who slipped to their eighth league defeat of the season, created a string of scoring chances.

But the Lions, for whom Mihailo Ivanovic should have doubled his side’s lead, turned in a never-say-die defensive display and were a constant threat on the counter.

Coburn headed an early free-kick over for Millwall and Blades forward Rhian Brewster’s first-time effort span narrowly wide from a corner.

The visitors, who began the day in ninth place, six points off the play-offs, struck the opening goal in the 21st minute, just when the Blades appeared to be building momentum.

Billy Mitchell’s low ball into the box picked out Casper De Norre and he helped the ball on to Coburn, who slammed home his fifth league goal of the season beyond Blades goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

Burnley lost their place at the Championship summit as they were held to a goalless draw by relegation-threatened Derby after Leeds beat Middlesbrough to move top on goal difference.

The visitors stretched their unbeaten streak to 28 games at Pride Park, while a point on the road against resurgent Derby keeps them in the top two in their quest for a return to the Premier League.

Scott Parker’s side came into the game off the back of eight wins from their last 10 but were frustrated through the first 45 minutes, thanks largely to one Jacob Zetterstrom save which denied Zian Flemming.

The Clarets were limited to half-chances after the interval which came from Lucas Pires and Hannibal Mejbri but neither could stop Burnley from earning their 12th goalless draw of the campaign.

John Eustace’s arrival at Pride Park had instilled some confidence into the Rams back line and they held firm without facing too much danger in the second period to clinch a third-straight home clean sheet, while Burnley kept their 29th of the season.