Leeds away to Bristol City and Derby face Huddersfield in opening Championship weekend

The fixtures for the 2019-20 season have announced.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 9:41 AM
52 minutes ago 534 Views No Comments
Marcelo Bielsa and Frank Lampard both came close to promotion last season.
Image: Tim Goode
Image: Tim Goode

LEEDS UNITED WILL begin their Championship campaign next season away to Bristol City with defeated play-off finalists Derby County facing a Monday night clash with recently relegated Huddersfield Town in their opener.

The full set of fixtures for the 2019-20 campaign were released this morning. Derby, whose manager Frank Lampard has been linked with a move to Chelsea, are away to Huddersfield, who finished bottom of the Premier League last season, on 5 August. Derby had narrowly missed out on promotion when losing the play-off final against Aston Villa last month. 

Marcelo Bielsa, who guided Leeds to a third place finish last season, will start out with his team in Ashton Gate on Sunday 4 August in a game that will be televised live on Sky Sports. West Brom, the other team that featured in the 2018-19 play-offs, travel to take on Nottingham Forest in their opening game.

Apart from Huddersfield, the other relegated clubs from the top flight are both away as they return to life in the Championship. Fulham will be away to Barnsley, newly promoted from League One, while Cardiff City must go to take on Wigan Athletic. 

The opening match of the campaign sees Luton Town, champions in League One last season, facing Middlesbrough, who finished seventh in the Championship, on Friday 2 August.

Other ties on the opening weekend in the second tier of English football see BlackburN Rovers entertain Charlton Athletic, Brentford face Birmingham City, Millwall host Preston North End, Sheffield Wednesday travel to Reading, Stoke City meet QPR and Swansea City take on Hull City.

You can see the full set of fixtures here for the new Championship season along with the games in League One and League Two.

