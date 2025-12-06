Tanaka’s dramatic equaliser sees Leeds heap more misery on Liverpool

Leeds United 3

Liverpool 3

SUPER SUB AO Tanaka’s stoppage-time strike sealed a dramatic draw for Leeds as stumbling Premier League champions Liverpool slipped up once again.

Arne Slot’s Reds had fallen to six defeats in seven top-flight matches before last weekend’s win at West Ham and an unconvincing Anfield draw with surprise package Sunderland.

Liverpool could ill afford a setback at Elland Road on Saturday evening and looked on course for a straightforward triumph when Hugo Ekitike scored a quickfire brace at the start of the second half.

But spirited Leeds, buoyed by Wednesday’s home win against Chelsea, fought back in stunning fashion, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring from the spot before Anton Stach sparked bedlam moments later.

Dominik Szoboszlai looked to have spared Liverpool’s blushes 10 minutes from time, but Daniel Farke’s dogged side continued to fight and rocked Elland Road to its foundations in stoppage time.

Ao Tanaka scored Leeds late equaliser. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Liverpool saw their set piece frailties exposed once again as a corner fell kindly for substitute Tanaka to add to his fine goal against Chelsea and earn a hard-fought point.

Elland Road was rocking at the final whistle, just as it was during a bright start that saw Noah Okafor drag narrowly wide and have another attempt blocked after Gabriel Gudmundsson lifted narrowly over.

Farke’s men kept their discipline but Liverpool grew into proceedings, with Curtis Jones sending a strike from the edge of the box on to the crossbar.

Ekitike saw a shot blocked and Szoboszlai slammed a well-positioned free-kick off target as Liverpool took control, with Virgil van Dijk wasting a glorious chance when fizzing a header over from close range.

Cody Gakpo saw an effort blocked as the opening period petered out, before a mad start to the second period set the tone for a chaotic half.

Normally reliable Joe Rodon’s lax pass to skipper Ethan Ampadu was lapped up by Ekitike, who kept his cool as he ran towards goal and beat Lucas Perri in the 48th minute.

Liverpool smelt blood and kept their cool after seeing penalty calls rejected, with Conor Bradley dispossessing Gudmundsson on the right and whipping over a cross from the right that Ekitike bundled past Perri.

Hugo Ekitike celebrates his goal for Liverpool. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The 50th-minute goal got the green light after a lengthy VAR check for offside.

Ekitike’s double looked to have ended this meeting as a contest, but Liverpool have repeatedly shown an inability to control games in recent months.

Moments after Perri brilliantly prevented Gakpo from putting the game to bed, Ibrahima Konate’s careless challenge on substitute Willy Gnonto led to a penalty after Anthony Taylor was sent to the monitor by VAR John Brooks.

Calvert-Lewin stepped up to beat Alisson with a 73rd-minute spot-kick followed two minutes later by a strike that sparked bedlam.

Substitute Brenden Aaronson followed smart play with a pass to Stach, who confidently cut inside and sat down Alisson as he struck home at the near post.

Perri expertly stopped Van Dijk nodding the visitors back ahead, but the Leeds goals seemed to wake Slot’s side from their slumber.

The visitors somehow managed to regain composure amid the maelstrom, with Alexis Mac Allister smartly stepping over a Ryan Gravenberch pass that Szoboszlai met with a touch and low finish.

It was an 80th minute get out of jail free card blown two thirds of the way through nine minutes of stoppage time.

The Reds failed to deal with a Stach corner and Tanaka slammed into the ground at the far post, with the ball flying into the back of the net to the delight of the Leeds faithful.

Alexander Isak went close to an even later winner, but Farke’s men were not to be denied a point.