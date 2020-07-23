This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 23 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leeds make first signing since sealing Premier League promotion

French goalkeeper Illan Meslier has joined on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell.

By Press Association Thursday 23 Jul 2020, 8:24 PM
40 minutes ago 2,308 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5158370
Illan Meslier had a successful loan spell at Leeds.
Image: Mike Egerton
Illan Meslier had a successful loan spell at Leeds.
Illan Meslier had a successful loan spell at Leeds.
Image: Mike Egerton

LEEDS HAVE completed the permanent signing of goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The 20-year-old Frenchman has signed a three-year contract after joining Leeds last summer on a season-long loan from Lorient.

Meslier, who has started in nine of Leeds’ last 10 matches as they sealed the Sky Bet Championship title, said his new deal had capped an “unbelievable” week.

“It’s a fantastic week,” he said. “We are champions, we are in the Premier League. It’s unbelievable.

“It’s unbelievable for the club, for the city, the supporters. It’s amazing. We are happy to get promoted to the Premier League.”

Meslier made his league debut for Leeds in a 4-0 win at Hull in February, but had been understudy to Kiko Casilla for most of this season.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Casilla was given an eight-match ban and fined £60,000 in February after being found guilty of racially abusing Charlton’s Jonathan Leko, a charge the Spaniard denied, and Meslier seized his chance.

He has kept seven clean sheets in 10 Championship appearances as Leeds held their nerve to clinch automatic promotion.

“The next year we play against the best players in the world, the best teams maybe, in the best league in the world. I can’t wait to play,” Meslier said.

“I think all the players want to play well, we want to keep the system. We play well, so we’re happy and we want to keep going. It’s the Premier League, it’s more difficult, but we are Leeds.”

Leeds are back in the Premier League for the first time in 16 years and Meslier added: “I’m happy because 16 years is a very long time.

“Now we can come back again. It’s perfect for the team and the city.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie