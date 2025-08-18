The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Leeds make winning return to Premier League
LEEDS UNITED made a winning return to the Premier League, beating Everton 1-0 at Elland Road tonight.
Germany international Lukas Nmecha scored a late winner from the penalty spot.
More to follow
