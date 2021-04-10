BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 10 April 2021
Advertisement

Stuart Dallas hits last-minute winner as 10-man Leeds shock Manchester City

Liam Cooper was dismissed in the final minute of the first half for a poor challenge on Gabriel Jesus.

By Press Association Saturday 10 Apr 2021, 2:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,761 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5406074
Stuart Dallas scored a brace for Leeds at the Etihad.
Image: PA
Stuart Dallas scored a brace for Leeds at the Etihad.
Stuart Dallas scored a brace for Leeds at the Etihad.
Image: PA

STUART DALLAS STRUCK a last-gasp winner as 10-man Leeds stunned runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

The Northern Irishman raced onto a fine through ball from Ezgjan Alioski and flicked past Ederson for his second goal of the game in injury time.

City had been pressing for a winner having finally taken advantage of Liam Cooper’s sending-off to cancel out Dallas’ 42nd-minute opener through Ferran Torres 15 minutes from time.

Cooper was dismissed in the final minute of the first half for a poor challenge on Gabriel Jesus following a VAR review.

The result left City, who had dominated most of the game, still needing 11 points to secure their third title in the space of four seasons.

City, having made seven changes following their midweek Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund, were slow out of the blocks.

Leeds played some neat football and did get behind the hosts’ defence on a couple of occasions early on but failed to capitalise. Their best opening saw Tyler Roberts break into the box on the right but his ball across goal was too far behind Patrick Bamford.

City gradually began to increase the tempo and Ferran Torres had a good effort brilliantly blocked by Cooper at point-blank range following a corner. Jesus’ follow-up attempt was also blocked.

Raheem Sterling came more into the game but was denied a penalty after the ball jumped up and caught Luke Ayling on the arm following a jinking run.

Sterling then blasted over before spurning an even better opportunity, dragging a first-time shot horribly wide, after being teed up by a charging Fernandinho.

City were made to pay for that miss as Helder Costa broke down the left and passed inside to Bamford. Dallas then latched onto an inviting lay-off on the edge of the area, hitting a firm low shot that left Ederson rooted to the spot as it rebounded in off the base of the post.

It was a lead that came against the run of play and Leeds’ hopes of hanging onto it almost immediately suffered a blow as Cooper was dismissed for a bad challenge on Jesus.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Referee Andre Marriner initially showed a yellow card after Cooper caught the Brazilian on the knee in his follow-through but revised that to red after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

City chased the equaliser in the second half with Oleksandr Zinchenko forcing a good save from Illan Meslier and Bernardo Silva volleying wide from close range. Ilkay Gundogan fired over and Fernandinho had a powerful effort palmed over by Meslier, who also saved from Joao Cancelo.

The equaliser finally came 15 minutes from time as Silva flicked the ball into the path of Torres and the Spaniard clipped it past Meslier.

City continued to press but Leeds surprisingly had the final say as Dallas broke clear and slid a fine finish through the legs of Ederson. It was Leeds’ first victory against one of the established ‘big six’ since their promotion. 


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey look back on a mixed weekend in Europe for the provinces before previewing Exeter-Leinster and Wales-Ireland.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie