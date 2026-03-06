Leeds tell fans to respect break in play for Ramadan

LEEDS HAVE URGED their fans to respect the planned pause to allow players to break their Ramadan fast during Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Norwich.

Leeds supporters at Elland Road booed in last weekend’s game against Manchester City when the Premier League clash was briefly halted to let Muslim players observing Ramadan take on fluids.

The Yorkshire club host second-tier Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round this weekend and they have appealed to fans to show “respect” for Ramadan.

“At an appropriate time following sunset in Leeds at 5:56pm, which will be around the 75th minute of our clash with the Canaries, the referee will call a halt to proceedings for a brief period allowing players from both sides to take on fluids and energy supplements in line with agreed protocol,” a Leeds statement said.

“A pause also took place during our Premier League fixture with Manchester City last weekend, which led to booing from some supporters which was disappointing and unexpected.”

Leeds accepted they “should have been more proactive with our communications in advance of the Manchester City fixture to explain to supporters that this was going to happen”.

They also said that a displayed message on the big screen at Elland Road could not be seen by “approximately 25 per cent of the stadium”.

Leeds added: “To be clear, Leeds United Football Club explicitly condemn any supporters in the home or away sections who actively boo players observing Ramadan and use the protocol in place to break their fast.

“On Sunday against Norwich City, there is an opportunity to show the very best of Leeds United, and that everyone is welcome at Elland Road.”

