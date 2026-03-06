More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo
FAST FOOTBALL

Leeds tell fans to respect break in play for Ramadan

Game against Norwich will be halted at sunset to allow players to break their fast.
7.20pm, 6 Mar 2026
6

LEEDS HAVE URGED their fans to respect the planned pause to allow players to break their Ramadan fast during Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Norwich.

Leeds supporters at Elland Road booed in last weekend’s game against Manchester City when the Premier League clash was briefly halted to let Muslim players observing Ramadan take on fluids.

The Yorkshire club host second-tier Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round this weekend and they have appealed to fans to show “respect” for Ramadan.

“At an appropriate time following sunset in Leeds at 5:56pm, which will be around the 75th minute of our clash with the Canaries, the referee will call a halt to proceedings for a brief period allowing players from both sides to take on fluids and energy supplements in line with agreed protocol,” a Leeds statement said.

“A pause also took place during our Premier League fixture with Manchester City last weekend, which led to booing from some supporters which was disappointing and unexpected.”

Leeds accepted they “should have been more proactive with our communications in advance of the Manchester City fixture to explain to supporters that this was going to happen”.

They also said that a displayed message on the big screen at Elland Road could not be seen by “approximately 25 per cent of the stadium”.

Leeds added: “To be clear, Leeds United Football Club explicitly condemn any supporters in the home or away sections who actively boo players observing Ramadan and use the protocol in place to break their fast.

“On Sunday against Norwich City, there is an opportunity to show the very best of Leeds United, and that everyone is welcome at Elland Road.”

– © AFP 2026

Author
View 6 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
6 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie