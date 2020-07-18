This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 18 July, 2020
Leeds United going up as champions after Brentford stumble in promotion race

It’s an added bonus for the Elland Road outfit, whose return to the Premier League was confirmed last night.

By Press Association Saturday 18 Jul 2020, 2:42 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/5153739
Stoke City's Lee Gregory scores the only goal of this afternoon's Championship game against Brentford.
Image: Nick Potts
Stoke City's Lee Gregory scores the only goal of this afternoon's Championship game against Brentford.
Stoke City's Lee Gregory scores the only goal of this afternoon's Championship game against Brentford.
Image: Nick Potts

Stoke City 1-0 Brentford

BRENTFORD MISSED THE chance to move into the Championship’s automatic promotion places as their eight-match winning run came to an end with a 1-0 defeat at Stoke City – a result which handed the title to Leeds United.

Avoiding defeat would have seen the Bees replace West Bromwich Albion in second spot ahead of Wednesday’s final round of fixtures.

But Lee Gregory’s close-range finish in the 38th minute, on the follow-up after David Raya parried an effort by Sam Clucas, proved the only goal of the game as Stoke’s safety was sealed.

Bryan Mbeumo was denied by Potters goalkeeper Adam Davies prior to Gregory’s finish, and Josh Da Silva shot wide of the hosts’ goal just before the hour mark.

Substitute Emiliano Marcondes and Ethan Pinnock subsequently had strikes saved by Davies late on as Brentford continued to endure frustration.

Thomas Frank’s men remain a point behind West Brom in third spot. They host rock-bottom Barnsley on Wednesday, while the Baggies take on QPR at the Hawthorns.

Leeds, whose promotion was already confirmed following Albion’s 2-1 loss at Huddersfield last night, are now uncatchable at the top, sitting five points clear.

Meanwhile, the win for Michael O’Neill’s Stoke in their last home match of the campaign left them eight points above the relegation zone in 17th.

stoke-city-v-brentford-sky-bet-championship-bet365-stadium Stoke City's James McClean under pressure from Henrik Dalsgaard and Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford. Source: Nick Potts

After a low-key start to the contest in pouring rain, the first real goalscoring opportunity arrived in the 17th minute when Said Benrahma sent a cross towards the far post and Mbeumo’s header was well saved by Davies.

Three minutes later Brentford were on the attack again, with Ollie Watkins heading wide, before Sam Vokes nodded over the bar at the other end.

Pinnock went down in the Stoke box under pressure from Bruno Martins Indi, but nothing was given by referee Geoff Eltringham.

Having kept their opponents fairly quiet, Stoke then grabbed the lead as Raya’s parry from Clucas’ strike left a simple tap-in for Gregory.

Rico Henry fired off target in the opening moments of the second half, before decent chances were passed up by both sides, with Vokes directing a header wide and Da Silva then prodding the ball the wrong side of the post.

Watkins subsequently saw an attempt blocked by Danny Batth, and as the clock ticked down, Brentford’s efforts to rescue something continued to be in vain, with Marcondes sending a free-kick over the bar and then seeing a shot pushed behind by Davies.

Another substitute, Sergi Canos, sent a delivery across the danger zone in stoppage time but Benrahma was unable to get on the end of it, and Davies then produced another good save to keep out Pinnock’s strike.

Charlton Athletic 2-2 Wigan Athletic

charlton-athletic-v-wigan-athletic-sky-bet-championship-the-valley Wigan Athletic's Jamal Lowe is tackled by Josh Cullen of Charlton Athletic. Source: Adam Davy

Macauley Bonne’s 93rd-minute equaliser dented the survival hopes of Wigan and boosted Charlton’s as he earned the hosts a crucial point in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Jamal Lowe and Kieran Dowell had put the administration-hit Latics on track for a sixth win in eight, but Charlton boss Lee Bowyer saw ex-Leyton Orient forward Bonne net late on at The Valley to ensure survival remains in their hands.

Charlton head to champions Leeds United on the final day, while Wigan host Fulham knowing they may need a result at the DW Stadium, especially if a looming 12-point deduction is implemented.

Press Association

