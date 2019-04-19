Leeds' promotion hopes suffer massive blow as 10-man Wigan triumph at Elland Road

MARCELO BIELSA’S HOPES of taking Leeds United back to the Premier League after a 15-year hiatus through automatic promotion suffered a huge blow on Friday with 10-man Wigan beating them 2-1.

A Gavin Massey double — one in each half — saw the tier two strugglers come from behind to silence the 30,000-plus home supporters and leave Leeds third behind Sheffield United on goal difference with three matches remaining.

Sheffield United had earlier moved back into second after emerging 2-0 winners against 10-man Nottingham Forest.

Leeds looked to be well on their way to three points when Wigan’s Cedric Kipre was red-carded for handling the ball on the line.

Even though Pablo Hernandez’s penalty was saved the hosts went 1-0 up soon afterwards with Patrick Bamford scoring.

However, Massey levelled for Wigan a minute before the break with a stunning strike and added a second with a header just after the hour mark.

