Dublin: 16 °C Friday 19 April, 2019
Leeds' promotion hopes suffer massive blow as 10-man Wigan triumph at Elland Road

Marcelo Bielsa’s men suffered a surprising 2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic at home on Friday.

By AFP Friday 19 Apr 2019, 5:54 PM
56 minutes ago 1,305 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4600238
Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski dejected after full-time.
Image: Martin Rickett
Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski dejected after full-time.
Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski dejected after full-time.
Image: Martin Rickett

MARCELO BIELSA’S HOPES of taking Leeds United back to the Premier League after a 15-year hiatus through automatic promotion suffered a huge blow on Friday with 10-man Wigan beating them 2-1.

A Gavin Massey double — one in each half — saw the tier two strugglers come from behind to silence the 30,000-plus home supporters and leave Leeds third behind Sheffield United on goal difference with three matches remaining.

Sheffield United had earlier moved back into second after emerging 2-0 winners against 10-man Nottingham Forest.

Leeds looked to be well on their way to three points when Wigan’s Cedric Kipre was red-carded for handling the ball on the line.

Even though Pablo Hernandez’s penalty was saved the hosts went 1-0 up soon afterwards with Patrick Bamford scoring.

However, Massey levelled for Wigan a minute before the break with a stunning strike and added a second with a header just after the hour mark.

- © AFP, 2019

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to preview the Champions Cup semi-finals and all the week's news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
AFP

