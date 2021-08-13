Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Friday 13 August 2021
Advertisement

Leicester bolster defence with signing of Southampton star

Danish international Jannik Vestergaard has joined the Foxes for a reported fee of €17.6 million.

By AFP Friday 13 Aug 2021, 6:48 PM
10 minutes ago 359 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5522597
Jannik Vestergaard pictured playing at the Euros.
Image: PA
Jannik Vestergaard pictured playing at the Euros.
Jannik Vestergaard pictured playing at the Euros.
Image: PA

LEICESTER REINFORCED their defence ahead of the new Premier League season with the signing of Danish international Jannik Vestergaard from Southampton on Friday.

The 29-year-old moves to the King Power Stadium for a reported fee of £15 million (€17.6 million) and has agreed a deal until 2024.

“It’s a special club that has done very well over many years and I think the project is very, very exciting, even from the outside looking in,” said Vestergaard on joining the FA Cup winners.

Leicester were in need of cover at centre-back after Wesley Fofana suffered a broken leg in pre-season, while Jonny Evans missed last weekend’s Community Shield win over Manchester City as the Northern Irishman is still suffering from plantar fasciitis.

Vestergaard made 79 appearances for Southampton after joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2018.

He played in all six of Denmark’s matches at Euro 2020 as they reached the semi-finals.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie