Leicester player punished over historical social media posts

The FA has confirmed it has fined 21-year-old midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

By AFP Saturday 11 May 2019, 12:39 AM
1 hour ago 1,071 Views 1 Comment
Hamza Choudhury has been fined by the Football Association.
LEICESTER MIDFIELDER HAMZA Choudhury has been fined £5,000 and ordered to attend an education course due to historical comments on social media, the Football Association announced on Friday.

The FA said his comments constituted an “aggravated breach” as they included reference to “ethnic origin and/or race and/or sexual orientation.”

The 21-year-old wrote the messages in 2013 and 2014.

In June 2013, he wrote: “Why are black people so fast? Because the slow ones are in prison.”

One tweet was critical of women’s football, saying: “That has to be the worst advert sums up womens football to be honest.”

Choudhury also wrote: “Sorry but I dont feel sorry for people who self harm or commit suicide.”

The player apologised for the tweets last week.

“Hamza Choudhury has been fined £5,000 ($6,500) and ordered to attend an FA education course by an Independent Regulatory Commission after he admitted to an “aggravated breach” of FA Rule E3(1),” said an FA statement.

“Comments posted by the Leicester City player on social media between 20 June 2013 and 10 May 2014, which included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or sexual orientation, were found to be abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

“The midfielder was also warned as to his future conduct.”

Choudhury has made 20 appearances for Leicester after emerging from the club’s youth system.

© AFP 2019

