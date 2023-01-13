Leicester Tigers book Champions Cup last-16 place with win at Clermont

LECIESTER TIGERS BECAME the first team to reach the Champions Cup last 16 as a 44-29 win at Clermont gave them a third successive victory in the competition.

In a thrilling tie, two-time European champions Leicester edged the try count five to four in France and collected an offensive bonus point.

Matt Scott, Harry Simmons and Dan Kelly all scored first-half tries for the Tigers.

Scott and then James Cronin, in the last minute, added further scores after the break.

South African international stand-off Handre Pollard kicked 14 points on his first start for Leicester in the tournament.

Bautista Delguy, Etienne Fourcade, Anthony Belleau and Paul Jedrasiak grabbed tries for Clermont.

The French side were undone by indiscipline, conceding three times more penalties than Leicester.

