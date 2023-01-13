Advertisement
Friday 13 January 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Read Next
More Stories
PA Leicester Tigers interim head coach, Richard Wigglesworth (file photo).
# advance
Leicester Tigers book Champions Cup last-16 place with win at Clermont
In a thrilling tie, the two-time European champions edged the try count five to four.
2.3k
0
1 hour ago

LECIESTER TIGERS BECAME the first team to reach the Champions Cup last 16 as a 44-29 win at Clermont gave them a third successive victory in the competition.

In a thrilling tie, two-time European champions Leicester edged the try count five to four in France and collected an offensive bonus point.

Matt Scott, Harry Simmons and Dan Kelly all scored first-half tries for the Tigers.

Scott and then James Cronin, in the last minute, added further scores after the break.

South African international stand-off Handre Pollard kicked 14 points on his first start for Leicester in the tournament.

Bautista Delguy, Etienne Fourcade, Anthony Belleau and Paul Jedrasiak grabbed tries for Clermont.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

The French side were undone by indiscipline, conceding three times more penalties than Leicester.

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     