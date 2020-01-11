This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leicester's faint title hopes suffer another blow

Southampton gained revenge for a 9-0 thrashing that Brendan Rodgers’ side gave them earlier this season.

By AFP Saturday 11 Jan 2020, 5:30 PM
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

SOUTHAMPTON GAINED REVENGE for a 9-0 thrashing at the hands of Leicester in October to continue their resurgence with a 2-1 win at the Foxes.

The Saints claimed their fifth win in six games at the King Power Stadium as they came from behind against the side who currently sit second in the table.

Dennis Praet fired the hosts into an early lead, but Stuart Armstrong’s deflected effort quickly pulled Ralph Hassenhuttl’s men level.

Danny Ings then scored his 10th goal in 11 games eight minutes from time and the visitors survived a late scare when Jonny Evans’s header was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Elsewhere, Wolves bid for a return to European football next season is also faltering as they were held 1-1 at home by Newcastle.

Both goals came inside the first 14 minutes as Miguel Almiron fired the Magpies in front before Leander Dendoncker levelled for Wolves.

Wolves have now taken just one point from their last three league games to slip to seventh and eight points behind Chelsea.

Everton bounced back from an embarrassing FA Cup exit to a much-changed and youthful Liverpool side last weekend thanks to a moment of magic from Richarlison to beat Brighton 1-0.

The Brazilian danced round Adam Webster inside the box before curling into the far corner to give Carlo Ancelotti a third win in four league games since taking charge.

AFP

