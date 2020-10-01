Celtic look to goal machine Griffiths for tonight's vital game in Bosnia

CELTIC ARE CONSIDERING bringing Leigh Griffiths in from the cold for tonight’s vital Europa League play-off tie against Bosnia’s FK Sarajevo.

The 30-year-old striker has not played in seven months but Neil Lennon, the Celtic manager, has made it clear that he is prepared to use him in Zenica in a game that has €3m riding on it.

Thoughts have turned to Griffiths on the back of Albian Ajeti’s injury, Patryk Klimala’s lack of form and Odsonne Edouard’s continual links to a new club. Scottish international Griffiths may appear off the bench if Celtic need him.

“He’s ready to play a part,” said Lennon. “He’s really handy to have around so he could get game time if we need him. We’ll gauge that as we go along but he’ll definitely be in the squad.”

Lennon, meanwhile, has stated his side have learned from past mistakes in Europe – as they bid to add extra meaning to their season.

With the 10-in-a-row bid occupying minds, the fact the Bhoys are just 90 minutes away from getting an extra six European games into their schedule and an extra €3m into their coffers, cannot be underestimated.

“First of all, we were really disappointed not to beat Ferencváros as we only had ourselves to blame,” Lennon said of their Champions League exit to the Hungarians earlier this season. “But we dominated Ferencváros. We should have won that game comfortably. That gives me a lot of encouragement going forward that we can do that to teams. But we have to be concentrated for the 90 minutes in all the right areas.

“It’s good for Ferencváros that they got through. For me, it’s tinged with disappointment, but [also] encouragement because in terms of our overall performance we were a lot better than them. We can build on that in the Europa League.

The important thing is to get through. The whole thing opens up if you get into the group stages. Then you can start to really look forward to the big games and the development of the team. It’s important for the club to have European football every year. It’s important for the players.”

Lennon is expecting a tough game tonight against a side they defeated quite comfortably – 5-2 on aggregate – in last season’s Champions League qualifiers.

“They are a big physical team who have made a few changes from last year, but they are conceding goals, which is an area that we are hoping to exploit. We have to play with a real intensity. Riga gave everything last week and you’d imagine Sarajevo will be the same. We have to leave everything out there on the pitch. It’s really important for our season that we negotiate this tie.”