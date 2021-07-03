Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 3 July 2021
Advertisement

Halfpenny injury mars Wales' hammering of Canada

The full-back was carted off on his 100th Test.

By Press Association Saturday 3 Jul 2021, 5:48 PM
17 minutes ago 862 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5485068
Leigh Halfpenny is carted from the field.
Image: PA
Leigh Halfpenny is carted from the field.
Leigh Halfpenny is carted from the field.
Image: PA

WALES WELCOMED FANS back to the Principality Stadium in style as their launched their summer international series with a 68-12 victory over Canada.

The Guinness Six Nations champions ran in 10 tries, although victory came at a cost after full-back Leigh Halfpenny’s 100th Test for Wales and the British and Irish Lions lasted just two minutes before he was carried off injured.

Halfpenny suffered a suspected knee ligament problem, being hurt when he appeared to slip after going into a challenge on the halfway line.

Ongoing restrictions meant the capacity was set at 8,200, and 6,164 spectators were a welcome sight for head coach Wayne Pivac and his players as Wales returned to action following their Six Nations title triumph 14 weeks ago.

It was a first home crowd since February last year, and Wales delivered as they took charge through first-half tries from Tomos Williams, Jonah Holmes, Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee, James Botham and Will Rowlands.

Williams added his second try early in the second half, and there was also a double for Taine Basham in his first Test and Holmes also claimed a brace, while fly-half Callum Sheedy kicked seven conversions and Ben Thomas added the extras following second scores for Basham and Holmes.

Canada, who face England at Twickenham next weekend, went ahead through wing Kainoa Lloyd’s early try, but their first Test since the 2019 World Cup ended in a hefty defeat.

Full-back Cooper Coats claimed a late consolation touchdown, converted by fly-half Peter Nelson, yet it proved a frustrating afternoon for Canada’s Welsh coaching trio of Kingsley Jones, Rob Howley and Byron Hayward.

Pivac, minus a sizeable British and Irish Lions contingent, handed Test debuts to Scarlets wing Tom Rogers and Dragons lock Ben Carter in a team captained by centre Jonathan Davies.

Wales were clearly rocked by Halfpenny’s exit, and as they regrouped after Saracens’ Nick Tompkins replaced him – Holmes moved to full-back, with Tompkins on the wing – Canada struck through a fifth-minute try.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Slick passing by the backs ended with Coats sending Lloyd over wide out, but Wales responded impressively after an initial Sheedy break put Rowlands clear in space.

Quickly recycled possession then highlighted huge gaps in Canada’s defence, and Williams darted over from close range, with Sheedy converting for a two-point lead.

Wales looked to increase the tempo, and a sharp Tompkins break allowed the supporting Davies to threaten Canada’s line before he gifted an unmarked Botham his first Test try.

Canada were struggling to cope with Wales’ pace and precision, and Holmes ended the opening quarter by pouncing for a third try, with Sheedy’s conversion making it 19-5.

The Canadians’ early promise had evaporated, and Wales moved past 30 points through tries in quick succession from front-row forwards Smith and Dee.

Sheedy added both conversions, and Canada were in damage-limitation mode approaching half-time as Rowlands pounced for Wales’ sixth touchdown of a one-sided contest.

Sheedy’s conversion made it 40-5 at the interval, and Pivac knew he could start ringing the changes ahead of next Saturday’s appointment with Argentina.

He sent on two debutants – Basham and Ospreys prop Gareth Thomas – after Williams’ second try, and it took Dragons back-row forward Basham just seven minutes to make his mark as he breached Canada’s defence to score.

Canada managed to avoid further damage until Holmes struck, and it was a case of job done for Wales who next meet the Pumas on successive weekends in Cardiff.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie