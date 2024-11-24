Offaly's boy wonder sets up Leinster final for Kilcormac Killoughey against Na Fianna

Leinster club senior hurling championship semi-final

Na Fianna (Dublin) 1-16

St Martin’s (Wexford) 0-15

Paul Keane reports from Parnell Park

NA FIANNA AND Kilcormac Killoughey are through to next Saturday’s Leinster club SHC final, pretty much as anticipated, but it took a couple of memorable finales to make it happen.

In Mullingar, Offaly’s boy wonder Adam Screeney struck a winning goal in stoppage time to send Kilcormac Killoughey, the 2012 winners, through at Castletown Geoghegan’s expense on a 2-13 to 1-13 scoreline.

Castletown Geoghegan dared to dream of becoming the first Westmeath club to reach the senior decider as they went toe-to-toe with the Offaly outfit, having already dispatched Kilkenny’s Thomastown.

A terrific Niall O’Brien point left the scores tied early in stoppage time but less than a minute later Screeney, who has lit it up for Offaly minor and U-20 teams in recent seasons, struck for the killer goal.

It wasn’t quite as dramatic at Parnell Park where hosts Na Fianna reeled off the last three scores of the game to see off St Martin’s.

In the process, the Glasnevin outfit secured their return to nearby Croke Park having come up just a point short of O’Loughlin Gaels in last year’s final.

They were just about good value for this semi-final win with a dogged St Martin’s pushing them all the way.

Colin Currie’s nine-point haul, mostly from frees, was significant in the wash up for Na Fianna, as was substitute Sean Ryan’s 54th minute goal.

Ryan’s goal looked like it might break the resolve of a St Martin’s side who had fought from four down at half-time to lead by one.

The visitors kept at it though and reduced it to a one-point game again before Na Fianna hit the afterburners in the closing minutes, finishing the game with three points in a row. The first of those was from captain and county star Donal Burke, the other two were converted by Currie.

Na Fianna surged 0-5 to 0-1 ahead at the quarter hour mark and were still four clear at half-time, 0-10 to 0-6.

It was tight and tense and the yellow card shown to Na Fianna manager Niall O Ceallachain, the new Dublin boss, summed up the mood.

The second-half was even more fire and brimstone. St Martin’s dominated the third quarter, reeling in the deficit to draw level at 0-11 apiece in the 47th minute. They struck four points in a row at one stage in that period, giving their vocal travelling fans plenty to cheer about.

They were level twice more at 0-12 and 0-13 apiece. Barry O’Connor came strongly into the game for St Martin’s, as did half-back Daithi Waters who was involved in two huge plays, the first a brilliant high catch and the second a dispossession that led to a David Codd point.

Barry O’Connor moved them 0-14 to 0-13 ahead before the Na Fianna goal, a delivery from the left wing going through the hands of Ciaran Stacey and AJ Murphy being played to Ryan.

Rory O’Connor reduced the gap to the minimum for St Martin’s soon after but Na Fianna kicked strongly for home with three late points in a row from Burke, his first of the game, and then two converted Currie frees.

Na Fianna scorers: Colin Currie 0-9 (0-8f), Sean Ryan 1-0, Gavin King 0-2 (0-1 s/l), Jack Meagher 0-2, Ciaran Stacey 0-1, AJ Murphy 0-1, Donal Burke 0-1.

St Martin’s scorers: Rory O’Connor 0-8 (0-7f), David Codd 0-2, Darren Codd 0-1, Jack O’Connor 0-1, Ben Stafford 0-1, Joe O’Connor 0-1, Barry O’Connor 0-1.

Na Fianna

1. Jonathan Tracey

3. Conor McHugh

2. Sean Burke

5. Paul O’Dea

7. Kevin Burke

6. Liam Rushe

9. Peter Feeney

8. Brian Ryan

12. Sean Currie

22. Jack Meagher

11. Donal Burke

10. Ciaran Stacey

13. Colin Currie

14. AJ Murphy

15. Gavin King

Substitutes:

4. Donal Ryan for O’Dea (h/t)

18. Sean Ryan for Brian Ryan (43)

20. Diarmuid Clerkin for King (46)

St Martin’s

1. Dylan Byrne

3. Paddy O’Connor

6. Conor Firman (Captain)

2. Eoin O’Leary

4. Philip Dempsey

7. Joe Barrett

5. Daithi Waters

8. David Codd

9. Joe O’Connor

12. Darren Codd

11. Jack O’Connor

13. Jack Devereux

10. Barry O’Connor

14. Kyle Firman

15. Rory O’Connor

Substitutes:

18. Luke Kavanagh for Devereux (36)

24. Ben Stafford for Kyle Firman (43)

17. Sam Audsley for Paddy O’Connor (54)

Referee: Sean Cleere (Kilkenny).