Dublin: -1°C Friday 15 January 2021
Baird and Kelleher named in Leinster's 'A' side to play Ulster

Leinster ‘A’ face Ulster ‘A’ today at 3pm.

By Garry Doyle Friday 15 Jan 2021, 10:05 AM
Baird will play for Leinster A today.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE NAMED their ‘A’ side to face Ulster Rugby ‘A’ this afternoon at Kingspan Stadium (KO 3pm, live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport NI website).

Jack Dunne will once again captain Leinster ‘A’ after leading the team in last month’s games against Connacht Eagles and Munster ‘A’.

He will be joined in the second row by Year 1 Academy player Joe McCarthy.

Ryan Baird has been selected at blindside flanker in a back row with Seán O’Brien and Alex Soroka. Clontarf FC man Soroka has bagged three tries in last two games for the ‘A’ team.

Coach Noel McNamara has retained the same starting front row from December’s games against Connacht and Munster.

Recent senior team debutant Greg McGrath, who came through the Leinster youths system with Wexford Wanderers and now plays his club rugby with Lansdowne, makes his third consecutive start for Leinster ‘A’ at tighthead prop.

He will once again play alongside Dan Sheehan at hooker and Marcus Hanan at loosehead prop.

David Hawkshaw will start in the 10 shirt and is paired with Cormac Foley in the half-backs.

Another recent senior debutant, Max O’Reilly, starts at full-back in a back three with Cian Kelleher and Niall Comerford.

A centre pairing of Liam Turner and Jamie Osborne completes the starting XV.

Today’s match kicks off at 3pm and will be available to stream worldwide on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport NI website.

Leinster ‘A’ team v Ulster ‘A’

(senior caps in brackets)

15. Max O’Reilly (1)
14. Cian Kelleher (20)
13. Jamie Osborne
12. Liam Turner (5)
11. Niall Comerford
10. David Hawkshaw (4)
9. Cormac Foley
1. Marcus Hanan
2. Dan Sheehan (5)
3. Greg McGrath
4. Joe McCarthy
5. Jack Dunne (10) CAPTAIN
6. Ryan Baird (17)
7. Seán O’Brien
8. Alex Soroka

16. Lee Barron
17. Jack Boyle
18. Tom Clarkson (4)
19. Mark Morrissey
20. Mark Hernan
21. Patrick Patterson (3)
22. Tim Corkery
23. Chris Cosgrave

