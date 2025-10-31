More Stories
Andrew Osborne. Dan Clohessy/INPHO
FreeRuling

Leinster's Osborne escapes ban after red card against Zebre

Osborne’s immediate apology was one of the reasons why no suspension was handed down.
2.07pm, 31 Oct 2025

LEINSTER’S ANDREW OSBORNE has escaped any ban in the wake of the red card he received in last Saturday’s URC game against Zebre.

Osborne received a 20-minute red card for tackling Zebre full-back Lorenzo Pani in the air, and was dismissed under Law 9.17 – ‘A player must not tackle, charge, pull, push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground.’

He was found by the judicial offier to have ‘recklessly engaged in an aerial contest’, with Osborne in response accepting that he committed an act of foul play.

But the URC’s disciplinary panel have opted not to hand down a ban due to Osborne’s exemplary record, immediate apology and remorse and full engaged co-operation throughout the disciplinary process.

The judicial officer determined that the sending off was sufficient and therefore no further action is required.

