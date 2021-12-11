Covid disruption won’t slow Leinster as Premiership strugglers Bath come to Dublin

RUGBY TEAMS RIGHT across Europe have learnt to deal with Covid disruption over the past two seasons, but few look better equipped to deal with a handful of positive cases than Leinster.

The province go into today’s Champions Cup round one fixture against Bath [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport] minus three senior players following yesterday’s confirmation of a small outbreak within the organisation, but looking at the team named by head coach Leo Cullen, you’d hardly notice.

An Ireland international back three retain their places following last week’s 28-point defeat of Connacht, while Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park form a familiar half-back partnership. Ciarán Frawley represents an exciting selection alongside Garry Ringrose in the centre positions, while a powerful pack look well placed to give an out of sorts Bath a difficult afternoon at the Aviva.

The one area where Leinster look a little light is the replacements, as Harry Byrne misses another big European game and Robbie Henshaw drops out of the squad.

Still, this doesn’t look like a fixture where Leinster will need their bench to bail them out of trouble – Bath are winless in nine Premiership games this season and travel to Dublin with 11 Champions Cup debutants in their squad.

The gulf in quality is perhaps reflected in tickets sales for the fixture, with the game far from a sell-out, but those who do turn up should see plenty of quality rugby.

Cullen is able to name the game-changing frontrow combination of Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong, while Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris form a dynamic, powerful backrow.

Perhaps most exciting, however, is the combination of Frawley and Ringrose in midfield.

Frawley is one of the most exciting young players in Ireland, and the 24-year-old starts a Champions Cup fixture for just the second time.

“He’s definitely got a great skillset. It’s a big game for him now so I hope he goes well,” says Cullen.

He’s a great natural footballer, Frawls, and to have that second distributor – someone who’s comfortable running the team as a ’10′ at 12. A second ball player is something we’ve talked about a fair bit in the past and the advantage it gives the team, and Ciarán is still young. He’s played plenty of games for us at 12 and a bit at 10 as well, even a bit at 15.

“That is just an indication that he’s a rounded footballer, and he’s got that ability to run and carry, and his kicking game is very good as well. I’m looking forward to seeing Frawls play, it’s a great opportunity for him.”

It’s been a big week for his centre partner too, with Ringrose signing a new three-year contract with the IRFU. A key player for club and country, the centre has noticeably grown into a more senior figure in both squads.

“Garry is someone who is so curious, inquisitive and he works so hard on all aspects of his game,” Cullen continues.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Devin Toner during Friday's Captain's Run at the Aviva Stadium. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

“It’s not just out on the training pitch, it’s the technical, tactical, physically, he works all aspects of his game all the time. He has a great mindset, always looking to improve, growing his leadership as well.

You saw during the November (international) series how pivotal he has become. Even talking to some people connected in around the All Blacks, he’s definitely a player they would look at on both sides of the ball. He’s impressive not just from an attacking point of view, but from a defensive point of view as well, some of the reads he makes, he’s a very very smart player and I think most teams would recognise that. He has that ability.

“I always think 13 is such a difficult position to play, particularly from a defensive point of view, so for us to have someone with that level of intellect and interest in the game is hugely valuable.”

Cullen was quick to play down the disruption caused by Covid within his camp this week, and looking at how other squads have been hit, it’s easy to understand why.

This is a Leinster squad determined to win a first Champions Cup title since 2018. Even if it hasn’t been the smoothest of weeks in terms of preparation, expect them to send out a message this afternoon.

“The disruption has been reasonably minimal. The main thing is from the players’ point of view that they’re okay and we’re getting taken care of.

“Bath as an opposition have loads of good young players and they are a potential threat. You look at them in their league position – yeah, they have lost all their games – so it’s making sure we understand that we have to get certain bits right ourselves, impose our game and see how Bath deal with that.

“We turn the page no matter what the result is this week, into a six-day turnaround against Montpellier away in France. There is not much point talking about that now, but from a planning point of view in the background, we have to make sure we are preparing guys to be ready for that situation next week.

“But from the 23 who are playing this weekend, we are clear on what the plan is and off we got this week trying to maximise every point that we can. Then we will deal with next week.”

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Ciarán Frawley, James Lowe, Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, Ryan Baird; Rhys Ruddock (captain), Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Michael Ala’alatoa, Devin Toner, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Jimmy O’Brien, Tommy O’Brien.

BATH: Tom de Glanville; Semesa Rokoduguni, Will Butt, Max Ojomoh, Will Muir; Orlando Bailey, Ben Spencer; Lewis Boyce, Jacques du Toit, Will Stuart; Josh McNally, Charlie Ewels (captain), Tom Ellis, Richard DeCarpentier, Josh Bayliss.

Replacements: Tom Dunn, Arthur Cordwell, D’Arcy Rae, Will Spencer, Ewan Richards, Joe Simpson, Gabe Hamer-Webb, Tom Prydie.

Referee: Pierre Brousset (France)

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Niamh Briggs, and Murray Kinsella discuss a massive weekend of Champions Cup rugby for the four Irish provinces.