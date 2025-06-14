LIVE: Leinster v Bulls, URC Final

Good afternoon and welcome along to URC Final day.

It’s Leinster v Bulls at GAA headquarters in Croke Park as Leo Cullen’s men hope to win the URC final for the first time, having previously won the Pro14 in 2021. Leinster have suffered a late setback following the loss of Jamison Gibson-Park to injury, bringing Luke McGrath in at scrum-half.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as we close in on the 5pm kick-off.