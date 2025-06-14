LEINSTER: Jimmy O’Brien; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Jordie Barrett, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Luke McGrath; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan (captain).
Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Jack Boyle, Rabah Slimani, RG Snyman, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Jamie Osborne.
BULLS: Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Sebastian de Klerk; Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier; Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Johan Grobbelaar, Wilco Louw; Cobus Wiese, JF van Heerden; Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje (captain), Marcell Coetzee.
Replacements: Akker van der Merwe, Alulutho Tshakweni, Mornay Smith, Jannes Kirsten, Nizaam Carr, Zak Burger, Keagan Johannes, Devon Williams
38 mins ago
4:02PM
Good afternoon and welcome along to URC Final day.
It’s Leinster v Bulls at GAA headquarters in Croke Park as Leo Cullen’s men hope to win the URC final for the first time, having previously won the Pro14 in 2021. Leinster have suffered a late setback following the loss of Jamison Gibson-Park to injury, bringing Luke McGrath in at scrum-half.
We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as we close in on the 5pm kick-off.
LIVE: Leinster v Bulls, URC Final
