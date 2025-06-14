Brilliant Leinster hammer the Bulls to claim first URC title

Leinster 32

Bulls 7

LEINSTER HAVE HAD more than their fair share of heartbreak at the point end of competitions in the last four years, so URC victory will taste sweet tonight in Dublin.

Leo Cullen’s side were dominant in victory over the Bulls in front of 46,127 people at Croke Park. Their ruthless attack produced four tries and Jacques Nienaber’s defence came up trumps as Leinster largely shut the Bulls down.

This was about as dominant a win as you’ll see in a final. Even when the Bulls threatened to come back into the contest in the second half, Cullen’s men showed composure to regain control and finish strong.

There were doubts about Leinster’s ability to manage their emotions on big occasions like this one, but Cullen’s men took a big step towards dispelling them today.

It is their first trophy since the Pro14 title back in 2021, a victory which took place in front of an empty stadium. Leinster have obviously won lots of league titles before that too, but this one is arguably most impressive of all.

It might seem natural to place this victory alongside those previous wins but the reality is that the URC is a better competition than what came before. The four South African sides have made it harder to win, so this probably goes down as their best title success.

Leinster have put their fans through the wringer with fraught, nerve-shredding knock-out games in recent years, but this was different. Their brilliant start meant it would take a sensational Bulls comeback to turn it around.

Andrew Porter celebrates. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

At half time, Leinster fans surely believed. And while there was that second-half period when the Bulls got something of a foothold, this was a dominant Leinster performance overall.

And it was also different because Leinster won.

Their pack delivered a physically brutal performance. Blindside flanker Ryan Baird was outstanding in that regard, continuing his excellent recent form, while skipper Jack Conan led by example throughout.

James Ryan and Joe McCarthy were relentless in the second row before RG Snyman impacted off the bench, while the Leinster front row had a very happy day indeed.

The Bulls had their good moments in the scrum but Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, and Thomas Clarkson had more. 25-year-old Clarkson was particularly impressive as he backed up last weekend’s excellent showing against Glasgow with another potent display, while Porter was at his momentum-swinging best.

22-year-old out-half Sam Prendergast had one of his best game for Leinster, directing play with confidence, and defending with intent. His first-half hit on Bulls flanker Marco van Staden was a highlight, as was a stunning spiral 50:22 kick. There was one frustrating miss off the tee but it was a quality performance.

Leinster fans watch on in Croke Park. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The experienced Luke McGrath had to step into the starting XV after injury ruled Jamison Gibson-Park out at a late stage, and he was excellent. Outside the halfbacks, Jordie Barrett was a big influence and bagged a nice try. The Kiwi centre is pure class and has been a joy to watch in the flesh.

Leinster were missing some key men today – Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Hugo Keenan, Robbie Henshaw, Gibson-Park – perhaps making this even sweeter.

Jake White’s Bulls were a clear second best, outpunched and outthought by Cullen and Nienaber’s plan. They could have been reduced to 14 men in the first half when centre Harold Vorster had an anxious wait as the match officials reviewed his hand raking across Joe McCarthy’s face, but was only punished with a penalty.

The Bulls had one brief spell of quality in the second half but they will rue their inability to pressure Leinster until it was too late. World Cup-winning fullback Willie le Roux’s woes were symptomatic of their horrid evening in Dublin.

Leinster were the best team in the URC regular season and now they are the URC champions. That the title was earned with a convincing performance will make tonight’s celebrations all the more enjoyable.

Jack Conan opens the scoring for Leinster. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

With a renewed downpour arriving just in time for kick-off, Leinster instantly showed mastery of the conditions as Barrett rolled a smart left-footed grubber behind the Bulls, drawing a knock-on from Johan Goosen. The Leinster pack earned a scrum penalty, they kicked into the 22, and emerged with a sixth-minute try for Conan, who smashed over from close range.

The Bulls might soon have dropped to 14 players as referee Andrea Piardi reviewed Harold Vorster potentially making contact with Joe McCarthy’s eye area. The Italian referee opted for a penalty only. Vorster must have been a relieved man.

Leinster kept their foot on the accelerator and Barrett was over in the 11th minute. Scrum-half McGrath dinked a clever chip in behind the Bulls and Barrett surged forward to volley it on the bounce, then won the race to dot down. Having nailed his first conversion, Prendergast made it 14-0.

The Bulls were rattled, le Roux nearly handing them another score with a wild kick near his own line, and Leinster didn’t let up. A classy offload from Conan down the right led to a penalty they nudged into the corner, from where Josh van der Flier crossed off the maul.

Having earned a handsome 19-0 lead, Leinster closed out the half by showing their muscular defensive qualities. The Bulls went through 18 phases in the Leinster 22 at one stage to no avail, with le Roux kicking straight to Prendergast in desperation after his forwards had failed to make a dent.

Jordie Barrett scored Leinster's second. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

And the first half finished with something similar. Leinster’s superb double tackles shut the Bulls out over 14 phases before le Roux threw a forward pass trying to make something happen. Leinster sprinted off for half time with Baird beckoning for more noise from the home fans.

The sun appeared just before the restart and Leinster celebrated by winning another scrum penalty that Prendergast popped over for 22-0. Another sickening little blow for the Bulls.

Snyman was on by now and quickly came up with a lineout steal. But Leinster’s discipline soon started to slip, inviting the Bulls down into their 22 where the visitors finally fired a shot to send replacement hooker Akker van der Merwe over for a try off the back of a maul.

And suddenly, the momentum threatened to swing away from Leinster as the Bulls won two scrum penalties, so often the source of their energy. Cullen’s men needed to respond in kind. He sent on Rónan Kelleher and Rabah Slimani in the front row and they combined with Porter to win a scrum penalty back.

So Leinster marched into the Bulls’ 22 as the game headed into the final quarter. At 22-7, a score probably would have finished it there and then. Yet twice Leinster knocked on with the tryline in sight and then when they opted to go for goal, Prendergast missed a very kickable penalty.

Sam Prendergast had a fine game for Leinster. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Prendergast got another chance in a more central position a few minutes later and landed his shot with 13 minutes left to play. It was the young out-half’s final act as he made way for the departing Ross Byrne, who came on with academy scrum-half Fintan Gunne.

And Byrne showed his class with a cracking assist for Gunne off a scrum in the Bulls 22, beautifully delaying a pass out the back for Gunne on a wraparound. The 21-year-old halfback had the speed and strength to finish wide on the right. Typically, Byrne converted.

That signalled the start of the celebrations. A big night beckons. Leinster fans have been waiting for this.

Leinster scorers:

Tries: Jack Conan, Jordie Barrett, Josh van der Flier, Fintan Gunne

Conversions: Sam Prendergast [2 from 3], Ross Byrne [1 from 1]

Penalty: Sam Prendergast [2 from 3]

Bulls scorers:

Tries: Akker van der Merwe

Conversions: Johan Goosen

LEINSTER: Jimmy O’Brien; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose (Jamie Osborne ’75), Jordie Barrett, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast (Ross Byrne ’69), Luke McGrath (Fintan Gunne ’69); Andrew Porter (Jack Boyle ’75), Dan Sheehan (Rónan Kelleher ’56), Thomas Clarkson (Rabah Slimani ’56); Joe McCarthy, James Ryan (RG Snyman ’42); Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan (captain) (Max Deegan ’75).

BULLS: Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Sebastian de Klerk (Devon Williams ’67); Johan Goosen (Keagan Johannes ‘), Embrose Papier (Zak Burger ’72); Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Alulutho Tshakweni ’52), Johan Grobbelaar (Akker van der Merwe ’44), Wilco Louw (Mornay Smith ’65); Cobus Wiese (Jannes Kirsten ’35), JF van Heerden; Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje (captain), Marcell Coetzee (Nizaam Carr ’65).

Referee: Andrea Piardi [Italy].