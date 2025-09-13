Cooney and Tector tries not enough as Leinster lose out to Cardiff in pre-season friendly

Leinster 10

Cardiff Blues 31

LEINSTER LOST OUT to Cardiff in their pre-season friendly at Tallaght Stadium this afternoon.

With the start of their new season looming, Leo Cullen’s side welcomed Cardiff to the home of Shamrock Rovers for their only warm-up game. Hugh Cooney and Charlie Tector both crossed over for tries in the first half, but it wasn’t enough as Cardiff pressed on for victory with a strong second-half display.

The visitors took an early lead when winger Tom Bowen went in at the corner to make it 5-0 after five minutes.

Cooney levelled matters just after the half-hour mark. Harry Byrne set up the score by chipping the ball over to Jordan Larmour who offloaded to Cooney for the final surge.

Tector put Leinster 10-5 ahead just before half-time as Cooney turned provider to put the ball through for Tector to run in for the try.

Cardiff were back on level terms in the fourth minute of the second half through Harri Millard as Callum Sheedy failed to add the conversion. They eventually took the lead on 69 minutes after Evan Lloyd went over after a tap and go penalty followed by a Ioan Lloyd conversion to give their side a 17-10 advantage.

Cardiff added two more converted tries, starting with a Cam Winnett effort in the 77th and a second from Evan Lloyd to put the result beyond doubt.

Leinster get their URC campaign underway in South Africa against the DHL Stormers in Cape Town on Friday, 26 September, and then Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday, 4 October.

Leinster scorers:

Tries – Hugh Cooney, Charlie Tector

Cardiff scorers:

Tries – Evan Lloyd [2]; Tom Bowen, Harri Millard, Cam Winnett

Conversions – Ioan Lloyd [3]

LEINSTER

Hugo McLaughlin; Jordan Larmour, Hugh Cooney, Charlie Tector, Andrew Osborne; Harry Byrne, Fintan Gunne; Paddy McCarthy, John McKee, Andrew Sparrow; Brian Deeny, Diarmuid Mangan; Alex Soroka, Will Connors, James Culhane.

Replacements: Alex Usanov, Jerry Cahir, Stephen Smyth, Niall Smyth, Rabah Slimani, Billy Corrigan, Mahon Ronan, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Liam Molony, Scott Penny, Cormac Foley, Caspar Gabriel, Ciarán Mangan, Ciarán Frawley, Robbie Henshaw, Joshua Kenny, Ruben Moloney, Henry McErlean.

CARDIFF BLUES

Cam Winnett; Josh Adams, Harri Millard, Stef Emanuel, Tom Bowen; Callum Sheedy, Johan Mulder; Rhys Barratt, Liam Belcher, Javan Sebastian; Josh McNally, Teddy Williams; Alex Mann, Taine Basham, Alun Lawrence.

Replacements: Evan Lloyd, Ioan Emanuel, Kieron Assiratti, Rory Thornton, Ben Donnell, Aled Davies, Ioan Lloyd, Jacob Beetham, Dafydd Hughes, Sam Wainwright, Dan Thomas, Ellis Bevan, Osian Darwin-Lewis.