Paddy McCarthy to make first Champions Cup start with Rieko Ioane in line for Leinster debut

NEW ARRIVAL RIEKO Ioane has been named among the Leinster replacements to face Harlequins in Round 1 of the Investec Champions Cup at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, while Paddy McCarthy has been named to start in his first outing in the competition.

Ioane, the 88-cap All Black, is set to make his Leinster debut if he is introduced to the action.

Caelan Doris returns to captain the side for the first time since he was injured last May, with Jack Conan joining him in the back row for his first appearance in blue this season alongside Josh van der Flier.

Joe McCarthy also returns from injury for his first outing of the campaign, partnering RG Snyman in the second row.

Dan Sheehan and Thomas Clarkson have been named in the front row alongside Paddy McCarthy, who will make his Champions Cup debut on Saturday.

Sam Prendergast partners Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-backs, with Ciarán Frawley continuing at inside centre beside Garry Ringrose in the number 13 shirt.

Jordan Larmour and Tommy O’Brien line out on the wings, with Jimmy O’Brien named at full-back.

Ioane is joined on the bench by Harry Byrne and Luke McGrath, with Rónan Kelleher, Jack Boyle, Tadhg Furlong, Diarmuid Mangan and Max Deegan offering the reinforcements for the forwards.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Jimmy O’Brien (107)

14. Tommy O’Brien (49)

13. Garry Ringrose (140)

12. Ciarán Frawley (108)

11. Jordan Larmour (116)

10. Sam Prendergast (37)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (158)

1. Paddy McCarthy (10)

2. Dan Sheehan (74)

3. Thomas Clarkson (63)

4. RG Snyman (25)

5. Joe McCarthy (50)

6. Jack Conan (166)

7. Josh van der Flier (160)

8. Caelan Doris (94) CAPTAIN

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher (81)

17. Jack Boyle (32)

18. Tadhg Furlong (156)

19. Diarmuid Mangan (20)

20. Max Deegan (141)

21. Luke McGrath (239)

22. Harry Byrne (76)

23. Rieko Ioane (0)